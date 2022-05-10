BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Britain's Best Affordable Driver's Car: the Hyundai i20 N
UP NEXT
New Range Rover Sport gets straight six, PHEV and V8 power

Britain's Best Affordable Driver's Car: the Hyundai i20 N

Autocar Awards 2022: How Hyundai developed another hot hatch champion
News
2 mins read
10 May 2022

Our contest to determine the finest affordable driver’s car (that is, one newly on sale and costing less than – gulp – £40,000) was a slimmed-down but varied affair.

A Volkswagen Golf R with more power than ever and the ability to overload its rear axle with torque was probably the pre-match favourite, but who would write off the vivacious and entertaining Ford Puma ST? The nimble-footed agility of the Ford Fiesta ST with some extra, back road-friendly suspension travel thrown in could have been ideal for our Aberdeenshire test route.

The BMW 128ti, billed as a front-driving hot hatch for purists, was expected to give competition for any would-be winner, too. The same applied to the Cupra Leon 300 – something of a Golf R understudy on paper, so could it pull off an upset? Alas, no.

Related articles

Our affordable driver’s car honours eventually went to a blue, bewinged car from a brand to which the very concept of a ‘hot hatch’ was alien not even 10 years ago. And it secured the accolade by some margin. With five judges awarding each car a score out of 25, the Hyundai i20 N bagged 102 points, well ahead of the secondplaced Golf R, whose 87 points was just enough to see off the Ford. The Cupra finished fourth and the BMW a disappointing fifth and last.

But back to the Hyundai, whose sense of intent and evident dynamic polish won over our judges in short order. This 201bhp supermini is a triumph for its maker.

“It can take a snaking mountain pass apart more vividly than cars costing five figures more,” read the verdict of this test. It is, at heart, a car with consistency to its character. The no-nonsense body control that’s brought about by fine damping is simpatico with the speed and heft of the steering and even the weights of the other driving controls.

It’s a cohesive, tenacious and serious proposition for keen drivers, this car, and one that moves the N sub-brand on significantly, even from the impressive level of the larger i30 N.

What’s more, the broad level of configurability in the driveline works in this instance, allowing the experience to be meaningfully tailored to the road and your mood. All in, it’s a likeably raw yet usable device.

Victory also secured the i20 N an invite to the senior Britain’s Best Driver’s Car contest, against the Porsche 911 GT3, Ferrari SF90, Lamborghini Huracán and BMW M3, among several others. The result? Fifth place. A proper performance car, the Hyundai.

Read more on all the Autocar Awards winners here

Advertisement

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,000
48,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£5,072
77,129miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,347
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives