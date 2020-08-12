Are part-worn tyres safe?

In straitened times it’s little wonder so many drivers baulk at the cost of a new set of tyres. One solution, at least for some, is to avoid buying brand new rubber altogether and instead buy tyres that have already been used by somebody else. They’re called part-worn tyres.
UK law on part-worn tyres
In the UK, buying or selling part-worn tyres is not illegal. In fact, according to industry body TyreSafe, as many as 5.5 million used tyres are sold here every year. Vendors are bound by law to adhere to a number of strict regulations, however. First and foremost, second-hand tyres should be in good condition, which means no bulges in the sidewall and no large cuts in the tread, while none of the structural carcass or cords should be visible. Additionally, they should have have at least 2mm of tread across their width and around their circumference, and they should be clearly and permanently marked ‘part-worn’ in upper case letters at least 4mm in height on their sidewalls.
Although these regulations are very straightforward, many part-worn tyre suppliers are known to flout them. If you are considering buying a set of used tyres, make sure the vendor is compliant with these laws - and remember, tyres that do not meet these minimum requirements could cause you to have a very serious accident.
Advantages of part-worn tyres
As has been pointed out many times before, if you buy a second-hand car and don’t replace the tyres with a new set immediately, you are in effect buying part-worn tyres. Lots of us will admit to having done exactly that with no idea whatsoever where those tyres have come from or what their history might be.
Some part-worn tyres are shipped over from Germany, where the minimum legal tread depth is 3mm. In the UK it’s 1.6mm, so a part-worn tyre imported from Germany will still have plenty of tread left and perhaps a couple of thousand miles still to run.
The big advantage of part-worn tyres, of course, is that they cost less than brand new tyres. What’s more, by buying a set of used rubber you might be able to afford a higher quality tyre from a big name brand, rather than a budget tyre from a manufacturer you’ve never heard of.
Join the debate
sabre
Safety above all
xxxx
QI
How did arrive at a limit of 1.6mm? why wasn't it rounded to 2.0mm
legless
xxxx wrote:
I think it's a hangover from imperial measurements. 1.6mm is almost exactly 1/16 of an inch.
max1e6
Make it illegal
Selling part-worn tyres should be made illegal.
If a driver cannot afford to keep their car in a safe condition then they shouldn't be using it on public roads.
typos1
Part worn tyres are perfectly
Part worn tyres are perfectly safe if they meet the legal/MOT requirements. As soon as a new set of tyres have been driven a few miles they become "part worn". Youre a fool whos fallen for scaremongering marketing hype designed to make you buy new tyres.
Bob Cholmondeley
typos1 wrote:
I would rather be a live fool than a dead scrimper.
Citytiger
typos1 wrote:
Really? Since when did an MOT check the structural condition of a tyre carcass, answer - it doesnt..
LP in Brighton
Good old imperial system!
I'm pretty sure that the limit was set at 1/16 inch (=1.6mm). Good for tyre longevity, if not safety!
I think the new v part worn argument is largely irrelevant. What's arguably more important is regular inspection, tyre pressure checks and not driving over or up against kerbs. Perhaps the article was sponsored / written by the tyre industry who would no doubt prefer to sell more tyres...
Will86
Nothing inherently wrong with part worn tyres
We are all driving around on part worn tyres. The process of taking them off one car and putting them on another doesn't make them unsafe. If someone changes the wheels on their car and is left with a set of wheels and tyres with 5mm tread remaining, why shouldn't they be sold on if they are in otherwise good condition? It would be a waste to dispose of them.
scotty5
Part worn tyres.
Article took the very words out of my mouth - anyone buying a used car (that'll be most of us) is also buying part-worn tyres. However I suspect it'll be the same folk who'll preach to others that part worn tyres are dangerous, not cost effective and should be avoided at all cost. The hypocrisy is unbelievable.
Of course as soon as you drive off the forecourt in your brand new car, you're also driving on part-worn tyres.
Part worn tyres are not the problem but illegal tyres are.
Pages
Add your comment