Autocar launches new digital home for company cars

Autocar has launched a new home for company car news and advice, a one-stop shop for everything a company car driver or fleet manager needs to know.

As you would expect from the UK’s foremost car news site, the new company car homepage on Autocar’s website houses all the latest stories around the fleet world, as well as a comprehensive list of advice articles that cover every detail of company cars, from the impact of clean air zones on company car fleets all the way to how to claim for electric car charging costs.

The fleet business remains a huge sector for the automotive industry, despite the ravages of the pandemic and subsequent semiconductor crisis. Currently, 45.5% of car sales in the UK are to company car or business fleets, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, with sales volumes worth nearly a quarter of a million vehicles from January to April this year.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “The launch of our company car homepage shows how Autocar continues to fulfil the needs of our readers, as it has done for the past 126 years. Our company car coverage will deliver all the latest news and advice for company car users and managers, giving readers the most accurate and up-to-date information they need.

“As the fleet market continues to grow and bounce back from all the turbulence of the last couple of years, Autocar will be there to provide the best independent advice to company car drivers.”