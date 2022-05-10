BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar launches new digital home for company cars
UP NEXT
New Bentley Bentayga EWB replaces Mulsanne as flagship

Autocar launches new digital home for company cars

Dedicated homepage for company cars for all your fleet news and advice
Autocar
News
1 min read
10 May 2022

Autocar has launched a new home for company car news and advice, a one-stop shop for everything a company car driver or fleet manager needs to know.

As you would expect from the UK’s foremost car news site, the new company car homepage on Autocar’s website houses all the latest stories around the fleet world, as well as a comprehensive list of advice articles that cover every detail of company cars, from the impact of clean air zones on company car fleets all the way to how to claim for electric car charging costs.

The fleet business remains a huge sector for the automotive industry, despite the ravages of the pandemic and subsequent semiconductor crisis. Currently, 45.5% of car sales in the UK are to company car or business fleets, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, with sales volumes worth nearly a quarter of a million vehicles from January to April this year.

Related articles

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “The launch of our company car homepage shows how Autocar continues to fulfil the needs of our readers, as it has done for the past 126 years. Our company car coverage will deliver all the latest news and advice for company car users and managers, giving readers the most accurate and up-to-date information they need.

“As the fleet market continues to grow and bounce back from all the turbulence of the last couple of years, Autocar will be there to provide the best independent advice to company car drivers.”

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,000
48,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£5,072
77,129miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,347
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives