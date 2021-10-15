Latest updates as semiconductor chip crisis cripples industry

After a difficult year where the automotive and technology industries have been hampered by a shortage of semiconductor chips, several manufacturers are still feeling the strain, with some having to close production lines earlier than originally planned.
The crisis looks likely to continue well into 2022, despite some, including Toyota, believing the worst was already over. Many firms have now moved to agree significant deals with large electronics manufacturers to ensure a consistent supply of semiconductors well into the future.
The shortage of semiconductors initially stemmed from increased demand for personal computers, tablets and smartphones at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which largely diverted supply away from the automotive sector, and it now extends to Covid-related closures at semiconductor factories and international shipping ports.
Previously, Autocar reported that a number of manufacturers were urgently seeking to overhaul their components supply chains as a workaround to ensure continued production. Industry analysis company IHS Markit said at the time that the shortage could cut global production by nearly 700,000 vehicles year on year, although the final figure could be even higher.
The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said the global chip shortage has caused a loss of three million vehicles compared with 2019.
“For the sake of our industry’s global competitiveness, Europe must strengthen its technological sovereignty to be able to provide essential components to the region’s core industries,” said ACEA president Oliver Zipse.
BMW
BMW has signed a semiconductor supply deal with Inova Semiconductors and Global Foundries to secure a supply of “several million microchips per year”. It says the chips will be used for smart LED lighting technologies in the BMW iX and other upcoming cars.
“We're deepening our partnership with suppliers at key points in the supplier network and synchronising our capacity planning directly with semiconductor manufacturers and developers,” said Andreas Wendt, BMW’s head of purchasing and supplier network.
“This improves planning reliability and transparency around the volumes needed for everyone involved and secures our needs for the long term."
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, who is also the president of the ACEA, warned earlier this year that supply problems would continue and that “the gravity of the situation requires a strong and coordinated response across the European Union”.
And, Who is really benefitting from this just now?, and why didn't they see this coming?
Automobile manufacturers across the globe have anticipated huge earnings cut due to chip shortages in the automotive industry and adopted drastic measures to cope up with the situation.
It isn't only because of strong demand from consumer electronics. If the journalist researched more rigorously (ie not just beleiving everything the vehicle manufacturers told him), he'd see that the chip makers are pretty open about the consumer electronics manufacturers being prioritised because the vehicle manufacturers bailed out of existing supply agreements as soon as Covid struck. As one chip CEO said "you cannot cancel your contract and then expect to turn the taps back on when you want supply again." You'll see from the article that the vehicle manufacturers with the most agressive purchasing policies are the ones that are suffering most.