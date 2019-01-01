CUPRA Tavascan: why it's a more interesting take on the family EV

Family cars often have an unfortunate habit of being quite drab. Rather than resembling something interesting or exciting, they can feel like a box-ticking exercise in basic practicalities and uninspiring pragmatism. Which makes CUPRA’s approach with the Tavascan a welcome breath of fresh air.

You see, the Tavascan does all the usual bits you’d expect from a family SUV – it has a big boot, plenty of passenger space and lots of safety kit – and it does them well. But unlike most rivals, it’s also brilliant fun to drive, looks the part, and has an interior that offers a real sense of occasion. It’s a family car that’s desirable, and one that you can actually get excited about driving. Here’s how we think it injects some much-needed appeal into the family SUV segment.

Sporty driving dynamics

The Tavascan’s smile-inducing handling prowess is no accident. The CUPRA name itself actually comes from a fusion of ‘Cup’ and ‘Racing’ – a nod to the Spanish brand’s successful origins in motorsport. Add to that some Barcelona design flair and top-notch Volkswagen Group engineering and the results make a lot of sense. The all-electric CUPRA Tavascan offers impressive performance, agility, and most of all, fun.

From the get-go, it has lots of get up and go. And that applies no matter which version you choose. There are two options – a single-motor model with 286PS, or a dual-motor model with 340PS. Both accelerate with an enthusiasm previously reserved for the sort of out-and-out sports cars that couldn’t hope to carry a family and all of its kit. The single-motor model will cover the 0-62mph dash in just 6.8 seconds, while the dual-motor version does it in just 5.5 seconds, and provides the extra traction of four-wheel drive.