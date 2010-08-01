Meet Skoda’s lineup of What Car? 5-star cars

When it comes to picking a versatile car that meets the needs of you, your family and friends, there’s certainly no shortage of options. Family-sized models from compact hatchbacks to high-riding SUVs (and everything in between) offer all the practicality, comfort and technology you could ever need. So the question is, how do you know which models will best fit into your busy life?

Well, that’s where a five-star review from the discerning and fastidiously consumer-focused road-test team from our sister title What Car? can shine some light. And that's exactly what four of Skoda’s outstanding range have been awarded: the Skoda Scala hatchback, the Skoda Octavia hatchback and estate, the Skoda Karoq family SUV, and the all-electric Skoda Enyaq large SUV.

Each of these impressive cars achieved their rating based on their own strengths, but there are some standout features shared by the entire line-up that helped them achieve their top-mark score. These include outstanding value for money, exceptional practicality, superb visibility and safety technology, and plush well-built interiors.

So to find out why Skoda’s line-up is so good, and which of its models is right for you, we’ve decided to dive into the key reasons why each one of them has the pride of flying What Car?’s five-star flag.

Skoda Scala: 5-star family-sized hatchback

Let’s start with the Skoda Scala [LINK]. Don’t let its compact hatchback dimensions fool you. This family-sized hatchback is every bit as practical, tech-packed and value-adding as its larger siblings, as the experts from What Car? explained.“Don't discount the Skoda Scala on the basis that it's inexpensive,” they said. “You rarely get something for nothing, so as cars become bigger and more sophisticated, they’re also becoming more expensive. Well, the Skoda Scala is an exception to the rule. It ticks many of the boxes that more expensive family cars fail to tick with its supple ride, decent handling, good infotainment system, amazing rear seat space and vast boot.”