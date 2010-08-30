BACK TO ALL NEWS
The all-new Skoda Superb: why it's a great company car

Here’s how Skoda’s most iconic vehicle hits the mark for user-choosers, salary-sacrifice drivers and fleet managers
30 August 2010

A company car should offer the best of all worlds, but not many do. That’s where the all-new Skoda Superb lives up to its name. 

It’s cost-effective to own and run. It’s spacious and adaptable for work and play – especially the estate. It looks stunning, and its stylish comfortable interior is packed with a host of advanced tech to make journeys easier and safer.

But any discerning driver or fleet manager probably wants to know a bit more than that. So, here’s how the exceptional all-new Superb hits all the right notes. 

Learn more about the all-new Skoda Superb

Impressively low plug-in hybrid running costs

The Superb’s plug-in hybrid powertrain has been significantly updated for 2024. It blends ultra-efficient petrol performance from its 150 PS 1.5 TSI engine with a state-of-the-art electric motor and a large-capacity 25.7kWh battery. The result? Up to 204 PS and up to 84 miles (WLTP) of cost-efficient electric-only range – easily enough for everyday local journeys. 

Back to that battery briefly, because it really is worth a closer look. DC-charging ready, it can be recharged to 80% in as little as 25 minutes at a fast-charging station, unlocking greater practicality than many current plug-in hybrid powertrains.

For drivers who prefer to charge at home – or fleet managers with an eye on the costs of public charging – that can translate to a 2.5-hour charge using an 11kW home charger. On the right tariff (9p/kWh), drivers could pay as little as £2.30 per full charge. What’s not to like about that? 

On longer journeys, the electric motor works with the petrol engine to deliver impressive long-range fuel efficiency – with the ability to top-up the battery or the fuel tank when you need to go the extra mile. This leads to attractive benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates of just 5% for 2024/25. In layman’s terms, this means drivers pay less company car tax than they would for, say, a traditional petrol or diesel car. 

Not only does that mean overheads can be kept to a minimum – it means it’s also even more compelling to spec a higher-level trim. Prefer traditional powertrains? Not to worry. The all-new Superb has petrol, mild-hybrid and diesel engine options, including a high-performance 2.0 TSI that delivers 265 PS and offers all-wheel drive.

Sleek style, and loads of adaptable space

Space is the ultimate luxury, and the Superb – available as a sleek but spacious hatchback, or an even more generously proportioned estate – is ideal for company car drivers. 

“The Skoda Superb is cavernous inside,” Autocar said in its 4.5-star review. “A voluminous boot has always been front and centre of the Skoda Superb’s appeal. It’s no different this time.”

Now 40mm longer than its predecessor, the Superb estate offers 690 litres of luggage space or 1,920 litres with the rear seats down. As Autocar said in its 4.5-star review, it’s incredibly easy to use and adaptable: “There’s a storage cubby to the left, latches to drop the rear seats, Velcro barriers to secure loads, and an electric load-bay cover. If you want the best estate boot in the business, there’s a strong chance this is it.”

Equally, the Superb hatchback offers up to 645 litres of luggage space – an increase of 20 litres. “The Skoda Superb hatchback impresses for boot space, too,” Autocar said. “It’s significantly more than the Peugeot 405 hatch, which only offers 487 litres. There’s room for large suitcases and golf clubs, and you get the same storage compartments as the Skoda Superb Estate. The wide aperture makes lifting luggage inside a little easier.” 

Passengers are just as well accommodated. “The Skoda Superb’s front seats are spacious and comfortable,” Autocar said. “There’s credibility to Skoda’s claims of more rear cabin space, too. Those rear seats offer large amounts of legroom and headroom.” There’s also a central rear armrest that incorporates a phone or tablet holder – helpful for any passengers who might need to finish off work on the go.

Streamlined style made simple and sustainable

Whether you choose the hatchback or estate, the all-new Superb is unmistakable thanks to its distinctive exterior detailing, including the octagonal grille and optional LED Matrix headlights.

A new ‘Unique Dark Chrome’ finish adds extra premium style, while its sleek profile and steeply raked windscreen make it the most aerodynamic estate in Skoda’s history – by a whopping 15% – with a drag coefficient of just 0.25. The hatchback moves even more graciously, at 0.23.

Inside, a Design Selections philosophy – brought over from the fully electric Skoda Enyaq – allows for coordinated colours and material themes. Many textiles contain recycled materials, while the cognac-coloured leather is tanned in a more environmentally friendly way – using water from olive oil production.

There’s also the Laurin & Klement trim which, with all of its added styling touches and features, adds a real sense of VIP to every drive.

Smart and intuitive connected tech 

The all-new Superb also takes tech to new heights with a comprehensive suite of smart connectivity features.

The large, free-standing 13” central touchscreen and 10” Virtual Cockpit feature a new, more intuitive user interface – that blends always-online Skoda Connect for live traffic and navigation with smartphone apps through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and AI-enhanced voice commands. 

You can add a head-up display, while the MySkoda app allows for remote route planning and vehicle locking and unlocking. There are also USB sockets to power devices, and the optional Phone Box offers wireless fast charging for smartphones while preventing overheating. 

The multi-functional Smart Dials in the centre console offer a smarter, more intuitive and reassuringly physical way to fine-tune vehicle controls. These customisable dials blend push functionality with digital displays and haptic feedback, alongside additional buttons for windscreen defogging and rear window heating.

Driving aids that lend a helping hand

Whether you’re a company car driver or a fleet manager, safety is paramount. Behind the wheel, you want to keep yourself and your passengers safe. If you’re a fleet manager, you’ve got a duty of care. It’s why the all-new Superb offers a wealth of advanced driving aids that lend a helping hand – and an extra pair of eyes – taking the stress out of driving while making journeys easier and safer.

Powerful, state-of-the-art sensors mean Turn Assist can help you avoid accidents at junctions, and Crossroad Assist helps you exit roads with limited visibility more safely. Exit Warning alerts you to other road users when opening any doors, while Front Assist has been optimised to recognise cyclists, and the rear-facing, enhanced Side Assist looks further behind for passing traffic.

Similarly, Travel Assist gives an even clearer view of nearby vehicles in the Virtual Cockpit, and the Assisted Drive package completes the safety offering with Adaptive Lane Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Assist, and Attention and Drowsiness Assist

Finally, on reaching your destination, the all-new Superb’s Intelligent Park Assist function can automatically park your car in a suitably sized space, or Remote Parking allows you to park using the MySkoda App. The new Trained Parking will even remember and repeat previous parking manoeuvres at regular destinations, like your home or work.

Perfect for fleet managers

So, those are all the reasons why the all-new Superb could be the ideal company car for those behind the wheel. But what if you’re a fleet manager or business owner? Well, in addition to safe driving, you want low leasing costs, comprehensive warranty cover, and low servicing and maintenance costs. 

The all-new Superb delivers in each and every area. Strong residual values help to keep down leasing costs, and the standard three-year warranty covers the length of most leasing agreements – and can be extended up to five years if needed. 

With 131 retailers and service centres across the UK, you and your drivers are never far from help if you need it. 

Learn more about the all-new Skoda Superb

