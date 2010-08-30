The all-new Skoda Superb: why it's a great company car

A company car should offer the best of all worlds, but not many do. That’s where the all-new Skoda Superb lives up to its name.

It’s cost-effective to own and run. It’s spacious and adaptable for work and play – especially the estate. It looks stunning, and its stylish comfortable interior is packed with a host of advanced tech to make journeys easier and safer.

But any discerning driver or fleet manager probably wants to know a bit more than that. So, here’s how the exceptional all-new Superb hits all the right notes.

Impressively low plug-in hybrid running costs

The Superb’s plug-in hybrid powertrain has been significantly updated for 2024. It blends ultra-efficient petrol performance from its 150 PS 1.5 TSI engine with a state-of-the-art electric motor and a large-capacity 25.7kWh battery. The result? Up to 204 PS and up to 84 miles (WLTP) of cost-efficient electric-only range – easily enough for everyday local journeys.

Back to that battery briefly, because it really is worth a closer look. DC-charging ready, it can be recharged to 80% in as little as 25 minutes at a fast-charging station, unlocking greater practicality than many current plug-in hybrid powertrains.

For drivers who prefer to charge at home – or fleet managers with an eye on the costs of public charging – that can translate to a 2.5-hour charge using an 11kW home charger. On the right tariff (9p/kWh), drivers could pay as little as £2.30 per full charge. What’s not to like about that?

On longer journeys, the electric motor works with the petrol engine to deliver impressive long-range fuel efficiency – with the ability to top-up the battery or the fuel tank when you need to go the extra mile. This leads to attractive benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates of just 5% for 2024/25. In layman’s terms, this means drivers pay less company car tax than they would for, say, a traditional petrol or diesel car.