Your guide to MINI’s expanded all-electric range

They say good things come in threes. Well, that’s certainly the case for the fast-growing all-electric MINI range – a line-up of three uniquely distinctive but all equally compelling models that ranges from the city-friendly MINI Cooper, through the new MINI Aceman, to the large, capable, family-friendly MINI Countryman.

All of them deliver MINI’s iconic sprightly driving character, style, comfort, practicality and the latest advanced connected in-car tech – helping to make all-electric driving easier, safer and more fun than ever. Equally, with a range of cool trims and packs that let you custom spec your MINI to fit your lifestyle, there’s a lot in the fast-growing all-electric MINI line-up to love.

So, how do you know which model is right for you? Well, that’s where we can help, with a quick guide to what makes each of them so special.

Learn more about MINI’s all-electric line-up

The new all-electric MINI Cooper

The icon, re-imagined and electrified. The sleek low-slung city-friendly MINI Cooper has received a comprehensive redesign for 2024, with a dedicated all-electric platform that makes it an even more compelling way to make the switch with style.

The entry-level MINI Cooper E boasts 184hp and 290Nm of torque from its punchy electric motor, letting you sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 7.3 seconds. You can expect to enjoy up to 189 miles of range from its 40.7kWh battery, according to the WLTP test cycle, while charging speeds up to 75kW mean you can expect to complete a 10% to 80% top-up in as little as 28 minutes.

Opt for the more powerful and higher-spec MINI Cooper SE, and you get access to an even more potent 218hp and 330Nm to do the 0-62mph dash in a hot-hatch-baiting 6.7 seconds. Its larger longer-range 54.2kWh battery delivers up to 249 miles of range, according to the WLTP test cycle, while you can expect to top it up from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes thanks to the MINI Cooper SE’s faster 95kW charging capability.

Both models boast a surprising amount of hugely practical interior space, with 210 litres of luggage space as standard – and up to 800 litres if you fold down the 60:40 split-rear seats.

The new all-electric MINI Aceman

Unveiled in April and scheduled to hit the streets towards the end of 2024, the new all-electric MINI Aceman bridges the gap between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman with its crossover style.

With 184hp and 290Nm of all-electric performance, the entry-level MINI Aceman E is expected to deliver up to 192 miles of range from its 42.5kWh battery, with charging speeds of up to 70kW letting top-up from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes.

The higher-spec, higher-performance MINI Aceman SE boasts an enhanced 218hp and 330Nm, with up to 252 miles expected from its larger longer-range 54.2kWh battery. With faster charging speeds up to 95kW, you can still expect to top that range up from 10% to 80% in as little as 31 minutes.