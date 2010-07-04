Kia EV6: why it amps up your choice for a company car

When it comes to company cars, you need a jack of all trades that can master every one of them. Impressive range, low running costs, lots of space for luggage, friends and family, tech to keep you connected and entertained on long trips, and a driving experience that makes the journey home fun. Meet the Kia EV6. Jack to its friends.

Based on Kia’s all-new dedicated all-electric platform, it rethinks electric car design to change the game for electric performance – especially on the stats that matter most for company car drivers. With up to 328 miles of range, ultra-rapid 350kW charging capabilities, providing a 10% to 80% re-fill in as little as 18 minutes*, ultra desirable design and a high-tech premium, sustainable interior that offers more passenger and luggage space, it’s perfect for every journey, whether work or play.

The Kia EV6 has received a crop of rave reviews and awards from both mainstream press and specialist company car and fleet titles – including a 4.5-star road-test verdict from our discerning scribes at Autocar, and the accolade of being named What Car? 2022 Car Of The Year in January.

So, if you’re looking for the ultimate catch-all all-electric car, let’s break down why the Kia EV6 hits the mark.

Find out how Kia Business can help you find the perfect company car for you or your fleet

Looking sharp, thinking smart, saving money

When it comes to making an impact, the Kia EV6’s sleek sharp crossover style certainly helps you stand out from the pack. But, for all that you want a head-turning model that sends the neighbours green with envy, you also want a company car that truly delivers zero-emissions driving for less impact on the environment, while also keeping the load on your wallet light.

Let’s start with the Kia EV6’s line-up, which – like all Kia models – is incredibly easy to navigate and impressively specced at every level, from the entry-level Air model to GT-Line and GT-Line S. Thanks to the Kia EV6’s all-electric powertrain, all these models boast a benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate of just 2% for the 2022 tax year.

Monthly payments are also impressively low for someone in the 40% tax bracket, with the entry-level Kia EV6 Air available for £20 per month and the range-topping Kia EV6 GT-Line S available for just £40 per month.

So, whether you’re a user-chooser looking to get more bang for your monthly BIK buck, or a fleet manager looking to find the best blend of driving tech to keep your drivers safer on the road, there’s a trim for you.

Equally, like all electric cars, the Kia EV6 cuts running costs to the bone, especially when you charge at home. Based on the average UK electric rate of 18.9p per kWh for 2021, you could fully charge the Kia EV6 for just £14.63. Put another way, a driver doing 10,000 miles a year in the Kia EV6 could expect to pay just £454 for the privilege. Charge your Kia EV6 overnight when rates are lower, or on an EV-friendly tariff, and you can expect the cost to drop even more.