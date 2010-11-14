BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi Q4 e-tron: 5 updates that make it even better
Audi Q4 e-tron: 5 updates that make it even better

The latest evolution of Audi’s compact family-friendly all-electric SUV now boasts more power, more range and faster charging speeds
14 November 2010

In sport, performance trainers often talk about the idea of marginal gains: how by focusing on tweaking and honing each and every individual element of the overall package, it all adds up to an overall improved package that’s more (far more) than the sum of its parts. That’s absolutely true for the freshly updated Audi Q4 e-tron.

Boasting an enhanced and more efficient powertrain that offers more power, increased range and faster charging capability, alongside a tweaked chassis that is more engaging to drive, and more in-car tech, here are all the ways in which the freshly updated Audi Q4 e-tron moves the game forward.

#1 More efficient range

The Audi Q4 e-tron SUV and Sportback have always packed plenty of all-electric range into their compact urban-friendly dimensions. Now, the updated Audi Q4 e-tron line-up adds even more for good measure.

It all comes courtesy of a more efficient electric motor on the rear axle – a permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) that uses optimised thermal management and energy saving cooling for enhanced efficiency.

As a result, mileage has been increased across the updated Audi Q4 e-tron range, with the Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron delivering up to 349 miles (WLTP).

#2 More amped-up performance

As well as delivering more all-electric range, the updated Audi Q4 e-tron’s more efficient rear-axle electric motor also delivers even more performance.

On rear-wheel drive Audi Q4 45 e-tron models, power output has been increased to 286PS, while range-topping twin-motor Audi Q4 55 e-tron quattro models boast up to 340PS, with 0-62mph in as little as 5.4 seconds.

That added performance is also delivered with even more character, as Audi has given the updated Audi Q4 e-tron its own unique acoustic identity within the e-tron range. Available as a special option, this new all-electric engine note varies according to the position of the accelerator and the car’s speed, with a uniquely emotional and progressive tone.

#3 Even more engaging to drive

As well as delivering more range and even more amped-up performance, the updated Audi Q4 e-tron also boasts a newly tuned suspension layout that adds an extra dose of Audi’s distinctively sporty handling DNA to its already impressive levels of all-electric refinement and comfort.

On updated Audi Q4 e-tron models with sport suspension, the ride height is also lowered by 15mm, ensuring that this bespoke tune for the Audi Q4 e-tron’s springs and steering provide the sort of engaging driving character and confidence-inspiring stability you’d expect of a sporty all-electric Audi.

#4 Even more efficient charging

The updated Audi Q4 e-tron’s enhanced 77kWh net-capacity battery (82kWh gross-capacity) doesn’t only deliver more range. It also lets you charge faster, too.

The charging capability on updated Audi Q4 e-tron quattro models has been increased from 135kW to 175kW. As a result, you can now top the battery up from 10% to 80% in around 28 minutes in ideal conditions*.

The Audi Q4 e-tron already uses battery pre-conditioning to enhance charging speeds, with the e-tron route planner pre-warming the battery to ensure it’s at the optimum temperature for optimum charging rates when you reach the charger. The Audi Q4 e-tron now adds post-conditioning, in which the vehicle’s thermal management cools the battery after charging for optimum temperature while driving.

#5 Even more tech

Last – but certainly not least – the updated Audi Q4 e-tron bolsters the model’s already impressive roster of infotainment tech: helping you stay connected and entertained, with even more driving assists that takes the stress out of driving and keep you safe.

Inside the updated Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi’s MMI navigation plus, Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment and the fully digital 10.25in Audi virtual cockpit instrument panel now come as standard on every model in the line-up, while the optional adaptive cruise assist now enables assisted lane changes for the first time.

The side assist radar sensors track traffic around you, before displaying white arrows in the instrument panel and augmented reality head-up display to indicate when it’s safe for you to change lanes. When changing lane, actively assisted steering lends a helping hand, or keeps you in your lane if you’re staying on the straight and narrow.

So, with even more range, more amped-up performance, faster charging, more engaging handling and even more tech, it’s easy to see how the updated Audi Q4 e-tron is even better.

* Timings based on a 10 to 80% charge using an ultra-rapid DC public charge station at the vehicle’s maximum charging capability. Ultra-rapid charging stations are still limited in the UK, with numbers planned to increase. Actual charging times will vary depending on various factors, including the selected vehicle (and battery option, if available), the type of charger used, the level of charge in the battery, the age, type, condition and temperature of the charger and the battery, the power supply, the ambient temperature at the point of use and other environmental factors. Charging times will also be affected by the charging curve (for example, once charging passes 80%, charging will slow to protect the battery's longevity) and will be longer if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology.

