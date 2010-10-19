Progress through technology: 8 cars that redefined Audi

Earlier this month, Audi unveiled the radical Concept C. Marking the next chapter in the Four Rings’ perpetual evolution, it’s an all-electric sports car that debuts Ingolstadt’s new minimalist, monolithic design language – built on simplicity and clarity.

The Concept C represents a total identity reinvention for the Audi, and is the latest embodiment of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’, or ‘progress through technology’ – an ethos that has underpinned every major design evolution and engineering innovation at Audi over the last five decades.

So that got us thinking: which cars from Audi’s storied past can claim a spot next to the Concept C as true revolutionaries? Cars that delivered such raw innovation or redefined their segment so completely that they became true turning points in the company’s history – and, crucially, demonstrate that relentless pursuit of progress.

At Vorsprung durch Technik Live, an exclusive event hosted by Autocar earlier this year, we think we assembled the ultimate lineup. Read on to find out what they were.

#1: NSU Ro 80 (1967)

When it comes to Audi’s Vorsprung durch Technik philosophy, the Ro 80 is quite literally genesis.

Launched in 1967 by NSU – one of the four founding brands that would eventually converge to create the Audi we know today – the Ro 80 was a Swiss army knife of innovation. Its sharp, windtunnel-sculpted wedge design and expansive glasshouse made it a beacon of modernity in an era dominated by rounded edges and bulging curves. Beneath its futuristic bodywork, an advanced 995cc twin-rotor Wankel engine was paired with a semi-automatic transmission and clever vacuum-operated clutch system, delivering unrivalled smoothness and effortless autobahn pace.

A year after its launch, the Ro 80 was crowned European Car of the Year – the first German car to claim the title. But it wasn’t just the wider automotive fraternity that appreciated its ingenuity: Audi and NSU knew the Ro 80 needed its own slogan – a mantra that could convey its engineering brilliance to the world. And so, Vorsprung durch Technik was born.

In February 1968, Autocar said: “In many ways, the Ro 80 feels more like a jet aircraft than a car. It is certainly as smooth, sweet and quiet as the first class compartment of one of the better jets, and it rides as well as the biggest of them. A few weeks ago it was voted internationally as the car of 1968; in the new standards it sets, it is also the car of the 1970s.”