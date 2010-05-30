BACK TO ALL NEWS
Competition: Are you the UK's most passionate BMW M owner?

Enter to win an exclusive VIP pass to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, including a once-in-a-lifetime passenger ride up the iconic hillclimb course
30 May 2010

Are you a lifelong BMW M fan? Do you own a BMW M car with a great tale about why it’s your dream car?

Would you like to share that story with your fellow Autocar users, and get an amazing VIP behind-the-scenes experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to boot – including the ultra-rare opportunity to get a passenger ride up the iconic Hillclimb course?

We’re looking for the UK’s most passionate BMW M owners to star in an upcoming video celebrating BMW M’s 50th anniversary. We’ll take two of you on a journey that starts at our exclusive Autocar BMW M 50th Anniversary M-Fest meet at Caffeine & Machine on the evening of Tuesday 21st June, before heading to the Goodwood Festival Of Speed on Friday 24th June.

Once at Goodwood you’ll have a VIP all-access pass to BMW’s stand, including the chance to see the all-new BMW XM and a wealth of iconic BMW M models. Then, the cherry on the icing on the cake: we’ll strap you into the passenger seat of one of BMW M’s iconic models to experience a thrilling ride up the challenging 1.16-mile Goodwood Hillclimb course.

At every step of the journey, we’ll be filming your story – ensuring that you and your BMW M car are the stars of one of our BMW M 50th anniversary celebration videos.

Click here to register your interest for our exclusive Autocar BMW M Goodwood VIP experience

To stand a chance of joining us on this journey, simply click the link and fill in the form – telling us a little bit about you, your amazing BMW M car, and why you’re right kind of passionate fan to help us celebrate BMW M’s 50th anniversary milestone.

To be eligible, you’ll need to own an BMW M car that you can drive to our events, and you’ll need to be available between the 21st-24th June 2022. But, since this is a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we know you’ll leap at the chance. In return, we’ll cover expenses and accommodation.

Click here to register your interest for our exclusive Autocar BMW M Goodwood VIP experience

