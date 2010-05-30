BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW M owners: join our amazing BMW M 50th Anniversary M-Fest meet

We’re holding a special event to celebrate BMW M’s big birthday, and we want you – passionate Autocar-reading BMW M owners – to be the stars of the party
30 May 2010

This year, the iconic BMW M brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary. That’s why we’re inviting you – the UK’s most passionate Autocar-reading BMW M owners and drivers – to a unique Autocar and BMW M event that puts you right at the heart of the celebrations.

We’re holding an unique Autocar BMW M 50th anniversary M-Fest meet at Caffeine & Machine on the evening of Tuesday 21st June 2022.

You’ll get the chance to meet fellow BMW M owners, show off your personal BMW M car, and share your love of BMW M with your fellow readers and our Autocar team – contributing to our BMW M 50th anniversary story in the process.

We’ll have complementary food and drink on-site, as well as a crop of amazing cars from BMW M – letting you take a closer look at the latest amazing BMW M models, and some very special iconic cars from the brand’s heritage fleet.

We’ve got 50 spots available, which we’re pretty sure will be snapped up quickly. So, to be sure of reserving your place, simply click the link below and fill in the form.

Click here to register your spot for the Autocar and BMW M 50th anniversary M-Fest celebration

Read our review

Car review
1 bmw m3 competition 2021 uk first drive review ok hero front

BMW M3 Competition

Hot version of superb latest 3 Series saloon is here at last, bigger, brawnier and brasher than before. Is it also better?

Read our review
