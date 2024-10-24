Surprising cars that are related to each other

What does the Land Rover Freelander 2 shown here have in common with a Volvo S80?

They look nothing alike, they weren’t manufactured under the same roof and they’re aimed at a completely different target audience. Finding the answer requires peeling off the body: Both are made on the same basic architecture. You can also find it by peeking under a third-generation Ford Mondeo, among other models.

Platform-sharing is common in the automotive industry. Companies offset the increasingly high cost of developing a car by spreading their investment across several brands, including some they don’t own or normally do business with. Join us for a look at the surprising cars that were separated at birth: