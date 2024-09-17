The most important concept cars ever created

Too often, the term ‘concept car’ is now used to describe a thinly veiled production model that’s about to hit showrooms.

But it wasn’t always like that; there was a time when the description was reserved for the most cutting-edge designs that showed just how fertile an imagination could be.

Here we take a look at more than eight decades of some of the most forward-thinking, influential concept cars ever created, but even with 10 times as many entries we could only ever hope to scratch the surface. Enjoy the ride: