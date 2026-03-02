All the best new cars coming soon

The Mercedes-Benz 'Little G' will arrive in 2027 as a baby off-roader that will serve as the new entry point into an expanded G-Class range - and it will be sold with both internal-combustion and EV power sources.

The new car will compete with a range of new cars that will arrive soon, such as the Land Rover Defender Sport, Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, and Ford’s new European Bronco. The new Mercedes was originally going to be only electric-powered, but slow EV takeup changed those plans. The electric version should arrive first, in 2027.