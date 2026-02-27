The best cars ever made in Austria

Aston Martin is about as traditional a British car company as it gets, yet the 2009 Rapide was built at a dedicated facility in Graz under the watchful eye of contract manufacturer Magna Steyr. In its brochure for budding Rapide owners, Aston even mentioned this bespoke factory, albeit in a single paragraph on page 51 of the 60-page book. Elsewhere, the British firm preferred to make more of the Rapide’s ‘low volume, high technology production.’

The Graz factory was capable of building up to 2000 Rapides per year, but that number was never achieved as sales drooped. Instead, production was brought back to Gaydon in the UK from the autumn of 2012 ahead of the Rapide S going on sale in early 2013. This makes a Gaydon-built Rapide the rarest of this 296 km/h four-door model.