The greatest dead German car makers

German car brands are some of the most aspirational in the world.

Synonymous with quality but no longer priced out of reach, German cars are now churned out in huge volumes and as a result have become far more accessible. But if you had to name a dozen German car brands dead or alive, you'd probably run out of steam before you were even half-way there.

However, over the years there's been a raft of companies that have tried and failed to make a success of car manufacturing, many before the war and quite a few in the post-war period. These are just some of those that didn't make it: