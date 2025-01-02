I wouldn’t have guessed my car of the year would be a 2.5-tonne electric estate.

But our BMW i5 Touring long-term test car left such an impression on me that I genuinely believe it is the car to sway any electric naysayers. I'll concede that it'll have its work cut out doing that, with a starting price of £70,000, but hear me out.

Firstly, the top-link M60 wagon offers a fantastic and very usable real-world range of around 280 miles, which meant I could drive from Bristol to Southampton and back and still have enough to pootle about before needing another top-up.

Secondly, it’s great on B-roads, with 592bhp on tap and brilliantly composed handling. But, unlike other ultra-fast EVs, the twin-motor powertrain deploys its reserves smoothly and manageably, in a manner that feels reminiscent of its petrol-powered M siblings.

Finally, it’s got enough space for a family of five and all the kit needed for a weekend away in proper comfort. That means no pushing and shoving in the back, and no need for putting bags on laps. And in range-topping (and, yes, £111,000) M60 spec, it is properly luxurious – as it should be.

So the i5 Touring kills the notion of range anxiety, brings a smile to the face of anyone driving it and can be used for a weekend getaway for the whole rabble. This really does feel like the car that shows the very best of what EVs can be.