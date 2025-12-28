My favourite car that I drove in 2025 was the Renault 5. Given that it's won a host of awards, including the Car of the Year prize, it's a predictable choice, I know - but when I managed to pilfer our long-term Renault 5 from its custodian, Steve Cropley, I was as impressed as I'd hoped to be.

First, there's the heritage: there are plenty of companies that are sceptical about looking backwards, but Renault is presently dining out on model names of old.

My best friend had an original 5 as her first car, when we were in those early driving days of heady freedom, and this sort of nostalgia certainly helps the new 5 appeal.

Second, the looks: how good are these proportions? It reminds me a lot of the Honda E, which I was a big fan of at the time.

The 5 is retro yet totally modern, and the best ones are the most brightly coloured.

Third, everything else. I drove it for a week: it had a respectable range for a supermini EV, was a joy to sit in and is a delight to drive.

But there's an added bonus to driving the 5: everyone loves it and will openly tell you so, which made me unexpectedly popular.