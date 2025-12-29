I first experienced the A390 at the Car of the Year judging event at Tannis in September, and the first thing that took me by surprise was how good it looked.

I’d seen pictures, of course, and thought it seemed striking but a bit… odd.

But in the weak Danish sunlight it looked properly marvellous: bold, well-proportioned and refreshingly different to any other big saloon, fastback or SUV.

More than that, it was clear before I’d crept out of the car park that it was going to feel like no other electric SUV or crossover.

It feels taut and alert: dialled into your inputs, even when you’re just pottering around, with the stiffness of the chassis letting itself be known without corrupting the pliancy of the dampers.

Find a corner that’s worth putting some effort into and… good grief. It has a gorgeous, fingertippy feel that you would never expect of a fairly big electric GT. Like a Porsche Taycan but with a dose of old-school Lotus.

Is it flawless? Not at all. But I had an absolute ball driving it, and if electric cars can be this fun and this characterful, then that’s something to celebrate.