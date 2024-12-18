As my long-suffering colleagues will know, when a new SUV with eye-watering dimensions is revealed, I’m among the first to moan about how large cars are getting.

So why do I love ‘land yachts’? The simple answer is that very few cars can match their pure ridiculousness – but the more detailed answer is their fascinating history.

In 1957, the Ford Thunderbird was transformed from a two-seat Corvette rival into a 5.2m-long, four-seat luxury barge.

The idea was a roaring success, with 200,000 of them being sold in the first three years – numbers that made other firms take notice.

As the 1960s arrived, the US car buyer was spoiled for choice.

There was the first V8 front-wheel-drive ‘personal luxury car’ in the form of the Oldsmobile Toronado (5359mm long), the striking Buick Riviera (5823mm) and, the most luxurious of them all, the Cadillac Eldorado (5715mm in fourth-generation form).

In my eyes, this was peak land yacht. The Riviera in particular is a truly stunning machine – nearly six metres of gorgeous, angular styling dragged along by a 340bhp 7.0-litre V8 up front.

It had a simple purpose of highway cruising and it’s hard to argue that anything else could do it with this much style.

A large footprint was seen as a selling point and the open roads of the US meant that cars could keep getting bigger and bigger.

By the mid-1970s, the two-door Lincoln Continental Mark IV was verging on 5.8m long, while the Cadillac Coupe de Ville was closer to 5.9m. Engines were huge too.