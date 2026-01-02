The Kia PV5 was developed with a laser focus on usability, versatility, load capacity and economics.

That's because the sort of people who will buy an electric van will base their decision on spreadsheet calculations and other wholly unemotional factors.

Yet despite that, this bold new entrant into the commercial vehicle sector is somehow utterly beguiling and likeable.

It's charming in the way of the Suzuki Jimny or Citroën Ami, ensuring that you forgive its flaws in terms of dynamics, comfort and refinement because you're just too busy smiling to care.

Practicality is key to the PV5's charm. Everything is designed purely with fitness for purpose in mind, which makes it earnestly honest and intuitive.

The interior is plain, simple, practical and hard-wearing, with storage compartments in the floor - the floor! - and no extraneous frippery or impractical styling details in an attempt to make it feel posh or premium or cool.

And it's thoroughly decent to drive. Fast? Meh. Exciting? Not really. Dynamic? Don't be daft: it's a van-based MPV.

But in its fitness for purpose, the PV5 smashes it. Best yet, there's a camper version on the way. Sign me up for the first wilderness expedition.