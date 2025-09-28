It’s not often that high-concept art shows and Hondas go hand-in-hand. Yet, here I am at the Barbican admiring the 17-inch TSW alloys on a sixth generation Civic.

More specifically I am in the car park of the Barbican. I’ll admit that I’ve never had to leave the building of a cultural centre or museum to actually go to one of its exhibitions before.

The Civic is sat alongside a Peugeot 206, VW Caddy and a BMW 5 Series as part of the Barbican’s Feel the Sound exhibition. The cars were the very last pieces of this particular puzzle, as part of the Joyride installation, put together by Temporary Pleasure, a collective of rave architects. Or people who know how to put on a good show.

I wade through a great deal of futurism to get to the cars. Highlights? I liked the thing that looked like several bathroom scales stitched together and made noises when you stepped on them. There was something called Chimera (nothing related to TVR) that looked a bit like a lampshade. Except touching it didn’t turn on lights - it created noise. Oh and there was this amazing interactive yoga/dance class projected onto a large wall. Visitors were encouraged to copy the movements they saw. Each movement had different noises associated with it. I had a great time watching our former social media executive do that.

Get through all that, physically leave the Barbican’s main building and enter into the carpark and the real fun begins. Fittingly you hear, and feel it before you see it. I can practically sense my cochlea turning from snail shaped to something all together more funky, less uniform and beating in sync to the drum ‘n’ bass.

Once I clapped eyes on the cars it hit me. This is Max Power. But just housed in the home of the London Symphony Orchestra.

The selection of motors is very cleverly conceived. They all represent a different form of car culture and have been co-created with artists. They are especially reminiscent of the heady times of the Noughts that are very fashionable right now. Y2K aesthetics plaster the screens of many a Gen Z’s TikTok algorithm.