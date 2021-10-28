Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

While Volvo is pushing its EV models hard as it moves towards full electrification, it is also pushing some very aggressive model cycles for the development of its plug-in hybrids. Less than a year after we first experienced the XC60 PHEV, the company has already given the electrical side of its powertrain some substantial upgrades, the same revisions set to be offered on the company’s other larger plug-ins.

The big change is the arrival of a new, longer-range battery featuring a third layer of cells. This has a capacity of 18.8kWh, an increase of more than 50% over the earlier PHEV’s 11.6kWh. This is enough to boost electric-only range in the XC60 T8 to 47 miles.

The electric motor that powers the rear axle has also been upgraded to make 143bhp – an increase of 56bhp. Working in conjunction with the less powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the T6, this now makes a total of 393bhp, while the brawnier T8 – which uses a turbocharged and supercharged version of the same engine making 305bhp – now has a system total of 448bhp. Making it the most powerful Volvo road car powertrain so far.