Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

From £37,1508
Revised plug-in hybrid XC60 gets a bigger battery pack, brawnier motor and Volvo’s smart new Google-based UI system
by Mike Duff
28 October 2021

What is it?

While Volvo is pushing its EV models hard as it moves towards full electrification, it is also pushing some very aggressive model cycles for the development of its plug-in hybrids. Less than a year after we first experienced the XC60 PHEV, the company has already given the electrical side of its powertrain some substantial upgrades, the same revisions set to be offered on the company’s other larger plug-ins.

The big change is the arrival of a new, longer-range battery featuring a third layer of cells. This has a capacity of 18.8kWh, an increase of more than 50% over the earlier PHEV’s 11.6kWh. This is enough to boost electric-only range in the XC60 T8 to 47 miles.

The electric motor that powers the rear axle has also been upgraded to make 143bhp – an increase of 56bhp. Working in conjunction with the less powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the T6, this now makes a total of 393bhp, while the brawnier T8 – which uses a turbocharged and supercharged version of the same engine making 305bhp – now has a system total of 448bhp. Making it the most powerful Volvo road car powertrain so far.

Related reviews

What's it like?

The T8 powertrain is certainly impressively rapid when both combustion and electrical sides are working together. The XC60 launches hard and accelerates at a vigour that makes the fitment of Volvo’s corporate 112mph speed limiter seem like a cruel curtailment. There is little doubt an unconstrained T8 would be able to easily attain the 155mph that Volvo used to restrict its cars to.

Refinement is generally very good, although the petrol engine does become vocal under hard use. Choosing the pure electric ‘Pure’ mode trims the level of performance, but turns the powertrain almost entirely silent. Performance is more than adequate when running as an EV, although pressing too hard on the accelerator pedal will fire the combustion engine into life again. The one-pedal mode also works impressively well; as in the fully electric C40 Recharge, it allows the XC60 T8 to be brought to an almost imperceptible stop.

Not that selecting the new function is particularly easy. The new Google-based UI system looks good and copes well when asked to provide navigation and entertainment functions. But it has also been given control of lots of the car’s settings, with most of these buried in sub-menus.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review
1 BMW X4 M Compeption 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review
1 BMW M3 xDrive 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review
1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Even switching between driving modes has become a three-stage process, first selecting ‘Settings’, then ‘Dynamics’ and only then being able to move between the Hybrid, Power, Pure, Off-Road and AED modes. The scroll controller previously used to move between these has been removed, making it impossible to change them without taking eyes from the road; in usability terms a definite retrograde step.

Some other settings were buried even further, to the extent it seems unlikely that many owners will ever discover them. In addition to one-pedal operation, the T8 has a switchable creep function, as well as a sport mode for the air suspension and adaptive dampers that come with R-Design Pro spec. Selecting this created an impressively lashed-down driving experience, at the cost of the ride gaining a firm edge. The XC60 is never the most dynamic of companions, but the T8 handles tidily under moderately enthusiastic use.

Should I buy one?

The XC60 remains a handsome, comfortable all-rounder, but the revised PHEVs all carry substantial price tags.

The cheapest will be the Inscription Expression T6, which lists at a substantial £53,075. The R-Design Pro T8 as driven here will cost £60,400 in the UK, and the range-topping Polestar Engineered T8 is £65,475. The same upgraded PHEV powertrain will also be fitted to the S60, V60, S90V90 and XC90.

Advertisement
Back to top

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
whalley 28 October 2021

Autocar,

Yet again you've done it. A review of the current holy grail. Battery for most local needs, an ICE for longer journeys so concerns about charger times and availability can be ignored. All wrapped up in nice, safe package that isn't going to create ripples around the assessment of the sanity of the driver, but perhaps some smug satisfaction on the school run..

Perfect you might think as you start the article, and it starts from £37,150. How do they do it! Of course they don't, even if they are Chinese. You will have to pay ~£60,000 for this one, and for that quite frankly you may as well buy a Tesla model Y or a Kia EV6. Even the climate protestors on the A4 might let you through. Boris will probably have a lane especially for you soon. Right after he gets his electric Range Rover.

Please get the price right in the headline, or even say the bog standard ICE version can be had for that. Except everyone reading the article is only doing so because its the new hybrid.

 

Latest Drives

1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review
1 BMW X4 M Compeption 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review
1 BMW M3 xDrive 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review
1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives