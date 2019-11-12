Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine 2019 UK review

What is it?
The V60 T8 Twin Engine is, to these eyes, an extremely attractive family car wrapped around the most powerful and sophisticated powertrain Volvo currently offers (£140,000 Polestar 1 notwithstanding). As denoted by the 'T8' moniker, it's also a plug-in hybrid, with a real-world electric range of around 25 miles.
A ‘Polestar Engineered’ version with Brembo brakes, adjustable Öhlins dampers and sharper handling exists and will shortly arrive in the UK with an even greater sense of anonymous cool, though we’re yet to sample that car and at nearly £60,000 it is sure to be a rare sight.
Even at £50,905, the V60 T8 Twin Engine is hardly cheap, and costs almost exactly what you’ll pay for the V6-engined Mercedes-AMG C43 Estate. It’s a clique that also includes the latest Audi S4 Avant, with its ultra-smooth mild-hybrid V6 turbodiesel, and the BMW M340i xDrive Touring, whose new 369bhp straight six is the best of the lot.
The upshot is this: only with Volvo do you get less than six cylinders for your circa-380bhp, fifty-grand estate, though the V60 T8 Twin Engine has the environmentally friendly USP of being the only one capable of pure-electric running. Depending on your priorities, already you'll be either repelled or enticed by the concept.
xxxx
Basically
An overweight, £60k, 2.0 4 pot that doesn't like corners and an electric motor that argues with the gearbox when you boot it. And don't get me started on not having knobs and dials!
BMW own this segment IMHO.
