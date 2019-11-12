Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine 2019 UK review

This being a contemporary Volvo, and particularly one of high specification, the V60 T8 gets a comfortingly high-sided but spacious cabin of soft leathers, contrast stitching and artful metal trim. If you had to drive the length of the country this evening, with seats like these there’d be scant cause for complaint, and there’s also absolutely no pretension concerning what the V60 T8’s German rivals would term ‘sportiness’. Which is quite refreshing.

But the cabin is a bellwether for the dynamics. With the twin-charged engine and electric motor together delivering 381bhp and a heap of torque, the T8 moves well for a car weighing more than two tonnes but it doesn’t relish corners, changing direction in composed but disinterested fashion. And except for a token improvement in balance, it makes little difference whether the electric rear axle is moving under its own power or not. What you’re left with is a very quick estate whose steering is a touch numb, whose body control is too relaxed and whose weight is simply too present to ever let it get under the driver’s skin.

Better to sit back and treat the top-billing V60 as the fast, luxurious and superbly refined cruiser it wants to be. Admittedly, B-roads can tease some brittleness out of the suspension, whose rates are presumably increased over lesser V60 models on account of the increased mass and bigger cornering forces, but mainly it’s assured, calm and fluid. And despite the fact this powertrain has now been around in some form or other since 2016, the handover between pure-electric and engine-on hybrid operation still feels remarkably uneventful.

The same cannot be said for those times when both barrels are required – the electric rear axle responds quickly but insipidly, and the gearbox then takes too long to get itself in the required gear the upshot being a noticeable delay before both power sources are pulling as one. Other manufacturer systems, which channel everything through the transmission, fare better in this respect, and behave more intuitively.

The PHEV practicalities boil down to a 4.5m charging cable and its ability to fully replenish the car’s lithium-ion battery at a rate of six miles per hour from anything more serious than a three-pin domestic plug socket. The claimed WLTP range is 32 miles, though on evidence of this test, you’d be unlikely to achieve that on quicker A-roads. Carbon dioxide emissions of only 39g/km do however mean the V60 T8 is extremely cheap to tax, and is likely to duck any penalties for urban emissions-charging zones in the foreseeable future.