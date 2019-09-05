Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 2019 UK review

In much the same way as the oil-burning D4 version we drove earlier this year, the newly introduced T5 is very much a car for wafting about in. The supple tune of its suspension lends it impressive pliancy on rolling British Tarmac, though it’s not so soft that its vertical movements feel unduly wayward or uncontrolled. In terms of its primary ride, the balance its suspension tune strikes between assertion and comfort is very commendable.

That’s not to say it’s perfect, mind. Over expansion joints, ruts and other scarred or broken sections of roadway, the V60 Cross Country did express a minor yet noticeable tendency to become slightly more agitated than you’d like. Well, perhaps agitated is the wrong word, but these sorts of surfaces were successful in making themselves felt - even if the manner in which they broke their way into the cabin was for the most part soft-edged and blunted. We’ve said before that this could well be a product of having 19in alloys fitted to our test car as opposed to the standard 18s, but without trying the smaller wheel it’s tricky to say for sure.

As for the engine, it’s a particularly demure, understated thing provided you use it in a demure, understated fashion. On part throttle, it’s hushed and responsive enough, while the manner in which the transmission hooks up from a standstill is smooth and largely seamless.

Treat it as though you’re channelling your inner neanderthal, however, and it’s a bit less convincing, becoming vocal enough towards the top end to dissuade you from repeating such behaviour. Its accelerative potency, meanwhile, is strong enough without being outstanding - but it feels a shade slower than its 6.8sec 0-62mph time suggests it might. You’ll also expose the gearbox’s slight hesitancy to kick down.

But with slower, more relaxed steering and that softer suspension tune, this isn’t really a car you gain much from driving hard anyway. It’s certainly stable and secure enough, but there’s no massive driver reward to be reaped here. But that’s fine – driven in an unhurried fashion, it’s highly likeable indeed: smooth, refined, comfortable, if a little dynamically dull.

Oh, it’s got a luxurious, richly trimmed interior with plenty of room in the second row, too. And a 529-litre boot (measured to the top of the rear seats) that can extend up to a maximum capacity of 1441 litres isn’t bad, either.