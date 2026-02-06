The EX30 is the smallest model in Volvo's current line-up, but apparently you can fit an elephant in it.

Okay, it's a metaphorical elephant in the form of a 12.3in touchscreen mounted in the middle of the EX30's minimalist dashboard, but it's absolutely one we need to address.

That screen, or rather Volvo's decision to minimise the amount of switchgear by using it to control almost every function (heating, foglights, glovebox, you name it), has been the subject of plenty of criticism, including from us.

When Matt Prior first sampled the EX30 in late 2023, he described it as "one of the least pleasing user interfaces on sale", reflected in his two-and-a-half-star rating. That verdict wasn't well received in Gothenburg, especially because it was at odds with the majority of reviews.

Except, well, was it really? If you strip away that verdict and read the substance of our review, it was similar to most others: praising the EX30's design and dynamics (Prior termed it "a genuinely great car to drive") but taking issue with its user interface.

Updates to that UI were promised through over-the-air software updates; some reviewers seemingly made allowance for that, but we always rate as we find. Those UI-based criticisms held the EX30 back both in our road test and an affordable electric car group test-at the same time as it continued to win plaudits and group tests elsewhere.

I can't speak for the approach of others, but for 130 years Autocar has assessed the whole package in every aspect, just as a buyer would. It doesn't matter if a car is stylish and nice to drive if you're driven to rage trying to operate it.