Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI 2020 UK review

Skoda may be an automotive synonym for utility but I guarantee this won’t be at the forefront of your mind when you clap eyes on the the new Octavia.
Still available in both hatchback and estate form, nothing aside from the introduction of hybrid powertrains has changed radically since the third-generation car, and yet the sharper creases, sharper lighting and surprisingly sharp silhouette deliver a car more striking in the metal than many of the Octavia's recently refreshed including the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus and Seat Leon.
Naturally, the new Octavia is also less expensive than its rivals, and the upcoming entry-level 1.0-litre TSI should drop below £20,000. Models equipped with the ultra-smooth Volkswagen-built 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI tested here aren’t quite so exceptionally affordable, but do still undercut most rivals.
And they do it despite the inclusion of Skoda’s new 10.25in virtual cockpit display, five USB-C ports, cruise control, light and rain sensors, two-zone climate-control, smartphone wireless (wireless for Apple CarPlay) and rear parking sensors as standard.
There is then the not-so-small matter of space. The Octavia uses the same MQB platform as its Golf and Leon cousins so touts an identical wheelbase, but slimmer seats (with dedicated phone pockets) free up some legroom in the back and the sloping hatch results in 600 litres of boot space, compared to a paltry-looking 380 litres for the others. So despite its sharp new suit, clearly the Octavia remains very much The Pragmatists’ Choice in this class.
typos1
I thought that Octavias used
I thought that Octavias used the Golfs platform bit with a longer wheelbase ? Either way, its a VW so steer clear.
jason_recliner
Jesus Christ!
What a beautiful label maker!
nimmler
25k for a 1.5l skoda? Insane price
Anyone else think new family car prices are getting out of hand? 25k+ for a ‘no frills’ 1.5L white goods skoda? Why no mention of this from autocar? VAG’s brown envelopes thicker than normal I guess.. A 280bhp Nissan 350Z sold for around 25 grand new in 2004 so what justifies the overinflated cost of cars in 2020? A cheap ipad knockoff stuck to the dash and B grade VW switchgear? If you are in the market for a jr d-segment car a Toyota Corrolla hybrid saloon would make more sense: higher mpg, lower ved , better reliability and “real world” performance(0-60 is meaningless) from the instant reaction hybrid vs tiny displacement high geared turbo..
