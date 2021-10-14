Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

That sports suspension helps the Leon shine on country roads, turning keenly into corners with not much roll and ample grip. Evenly weighted, accurate steering further enhances driving enjoyment on twisty roads as well as daily urban journeys. This Leon FR does make another of its platform-sharing Volkswagen Group cousins, the standard Skoda Octavia Estate, feel a bit wallowy by comparison.

Swings and roundabouts, though: Even in vRS form, the Octavia’s ride comfort is impressive, but here the FR falls short. To be fair, the FR is perfectly comfortable most of the time, but the secondary ride can be wanting, the car fidgeting and crashing over potholes and road imperfections.

The 128bhp 1.5-litre engine is a little wanting, too. It is the sensible, middle-of-the-range powertrain choice, achieving 0-62mph in 9.7sec, and will cope with any on-road scenario. However, on faster roads, this tester found her foot to the floor a little too often in a bid to get the car up to speed. It’s also not the smoothest or quietest engine around, sounding gruff when worked hard.

Space, so renowned in the Octavia, is pleasingly similar in the Leon, be it front or rear passenger leg room or room in the boot. The Octavia estate’s has 640 litres, the Leon’s has 620 litres and the Golf estate’s falls slightly short of both.

Quality is also on a par with its Volkswagen Group rivals, with spongy materials and soft-to-touch finishes. Apple CarPlay is easy to use - still not a given on many cars - but trying to change the radio station on the infotainment elicited quite a few expletives. It should definitely be easier than that.