Renault Zoe R135 ZE 50 2019 review

More has changed inside the car, with a refreshed interior that feels a big step forward from the previous model. There’s a 10in digital instrument display as standard, customisable lighting and a revamped dashboard centred on an infotainment touchscreen (up to 9.3in in size) featuring the latest version of Renault’s Easy Link system. The perceived quality is an improvement, and the mix of physical buttons and the touchscreen makes the car pleasingly easy to operate.
Renault claims the soundproofing has also been substantially improved, and while some road noise did permeate at high speeds, the car does offer the quiet, engine-noise-free cruising many EV buyers enjoy.
More significant is the work Renault has done under the skin, with an upgraded battery and a new motor giving the Zoe more power and more range. The battery is 52kWh, compared with the previous Zoe’s 41kWh version, giving a range of up to 245 miles on the WLTP test cycle – which the firm claims is 32% more than the previous model.
Significantly, that range is close to the Nissan Leaf, and ahead of similarly priced entry-level versions of the forthcoming Peugeot e-208, Vauxhall e-Corsa and Volkswagen ID 3, some of its key future electric rivals.
What's it like?
The previous 106bhp R110 motor has been retained as an entry-level option, alongside the new R135 unit, tested here, which produces 133bhp. The extra power reduces the 0-62mph time from 11.4sec to 9.5sec and increases the top speed from 84mph to 87mph, although it does slightly reduce the car’s range. Both units have identical torque of 181lb ft.
The increase in power offered by the new motor is noticeable when you’re behind the wheel, without exactly transforming the driving experience of the Zoe. As you’d expect, it’s not the last word in performance but, aided by the instant availability of the torque, it’s capable of holding its own on faster roads in a way that earlier versions couldn’t.
The ride and handling will be familiar to those who have driven the previous Zoe: it’s light and nimble, without offering vast levels of feedback. The generally good ride is at its best at lower speeds, but can feel unsettled on faster, flowing roads.
Along with the new motor, Renault has kept up with the EV pack by adding a new ‘B mode’ function, which features more aggressive regeneration under braking similar to the Nissan Leaf. While not as expansive as the system available on the Kia e-Niro, it allows the car to be controlled with a single pedal, and helps to extend the range.
Join the debate
Leased or bought battery?
FWD
I'm pretty sure the Zoe is front engined and front wheel drive.
Leasing
What held the Zoe back was that stupid 'buy the car lease the battery' deal no one else does it so why does Renault think it was/is a good idea. And what do you do when you sell it?
Anyway car/performance economy are fine it's just the looks are a bit dull and dated even for this facelifted version. If the VW ID is a similar size it'll kill the ZOE.
owenmahamilton
What is the price?
At the top of the article it says from £14,245 but at the bottom it says £27,620 (after grant) which is nearly double the first price, so which is it?
Add your comment