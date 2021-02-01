Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK review

You do notice this in tighter, more technical corners. Tip it in and the Renault’s four-wheel steering still makes it feel really agile and willing to rotate, but it just doesn’t sink its teeth in with the frenzied eagerness I remember from the earlier Cup chassis car.

The wet, recently defrosted Oxfordshire B-roads I was driving on will have contributed to this impression, but even in such rubbish conditions, lateral grip levels still felt relatively high. Still, you’d get on the throttle early thinking you’d be able to power out and instead be met by an underwhelming response as the Renault scrabbled to put its power down. It’s not that you’d push into dramatic understeer: you just end up exiting a corner slower than you thought might.

The 1.8-litre engine remains as boosty as ever, and on slippery roads, it can spin its front wheels quite freely when that lump of torque arrives. A lighter touch on the throttle can be handy here. Anything too brutal and you can coax a violent amount of axle tramp out of the Renault.

The six-speed dual-clutch ’box is reasonably well mannered when left to its own devices, but it can be the slightest bit sluggish in its responses when you’re really on it and shifting manually. I was never a massive fan of Renault’s manual transmission, but the greater tactility of a three-pedal set-up certainly suits the character of this car far better.

There are a couple of weird ergonomic issues, too. The paddles, for instance, are too short to use comfortably with your hands on the wheel at a quarter to three. If you scroll through the drive modes via the button on the centre console, you lose whatever you had displayed on the infotainment screen previously. There’s also not quite enough reach adjustment in the steering column, so you have to perch over the pedals if you want to bring the wheel in close to your chest. Nothing major in the grand scheme of things, but together they frustrate.