Radical SR10 2022 review

What is it?
There is no shortage of hugely expensive track-biased supercars playing on their manufacturers’ motorsport heritage, but they will always be tribute acts. The Radical SR10 is very much the real thing.
No, you can’t drive it on road – at least not legally – but for anyone seeking an off-the-shelf race car that's faster than a factory GT3, or just a way of dominating a top-end track day, the Radical’s value-for-money proposition is close to unbeatable.
Changes for 2022 have sharpened its case further, with the SR10 sitting above the SR1 and Radical SR3 in the clan. It has been given a new engine map, better cockpit ergonomics through a repositioned steering column and options of both uprated brakes and a nifty new Formula 1-inspired halo-style protection system that wraps tightly around the cockpit.
