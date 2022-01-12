Radical SR10 2022 review

The combination of cold slick tyres and a power-to-weight ratio beyond that of most hypercars – 425bhp driving just 725kg without occupants - makes the SR10 sound intimidating, especially as I'm driving it on the very three-dimensional Portimao track in a session shared with numerous other Radicals. Yet the reality is vastly different: there almost certainly isn’t a less scary way to enter the world of slicks and downforce.

The engine is the least special bit of the experience. The heavily reworked 2.3-litre Ford Ecoboost gives massive acceleration and is light, potent and built from well-known components. (Radical reckons it can manage 40 hours of track use between recommended rebuilds – much longer than for a bespoke racing engine.) Yet although it's hugely effective, it lacks much in the way of character, with what could be termed a Darth Vaderish soundtrack (even through the padding of a race helmet) and no joy to be found in taking it to the redline. On the plus side, there is so much mid-range torque that short-shifting well before the limiter has little effect on the rate of acceleration, something that helped to take Portimao’s longer corners without an upshift.

Not that the chassis ever requires kid gloves, having no difficulty in taming and delivering the massive urge. Once the slicks are warmed, traction is so good that it takes mental readjustment to realise how soon you can get hard on the throttle in turns, opening it wide when even the most potent supercars would be tiptoeing at the edge of adhesion.