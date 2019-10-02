Peugeot e-208 GT 2019 review

What is it?
The concept is simple: here we have the new Peugeot 208, only driven by an electric motor instead of a downsized internal combustion engine.
This isn’t as glib as it sounds. When building an electric car, many makers – Renault included, with the Zoe – devise an entirely new product largely unrelated anything else in the brand’s line-up. Volkswagen is another example, because the ID3 bears very little resemblance to the Polo: neither aesthetically nor structurally.
The e-208 is different because it exists on the same modular platform as the regular 208. It also uses the same body and interior as the regular 208, and will be assembled on the same production line. It gets a slightly wider rear axle to make space for the battery and there’s additional strengthening in the subframes, but by and large it’s the same car. Only electric.
Peugeot’s strategy is similarly straightforward. It wants the car's radical exterior design and imaginative cabin to get people into dealerships, where they'll then decide with powertrain best suits their habits. Most will go for petrol. Or, if they do big mileage, they might get the 70mpg 1.5-litre diesel. But if electric power works best, no big deal.
Join the debate
Tom Chet
200 miles of range for £25k sounds pretty good to me
An electric car that can seat four, five at a squeeze, has a reasonable boot and will do 200 miles range for £25k...? Sounds like a competitive package to me.
Personally I don't like the steering wheel set-up so would probably look at the Corsa-e first.
Hope they get the ride sorted out.
Andrew1
Fantastic little car
