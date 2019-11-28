Peugeot e-2008 2019 review

What is it?
Another week, another feature with that opens with the line ‘another week, another compact crossover’. A further opportunity will come in January. But this week it’s the Peugeot e-2008, the taller small Peugeot that is not quite as small as the last one. At 4.3m long it’s 15cm longer than the 2008 it replaces, so is now longer than a Volkswagen Golf.
It sits on Peugeot’s CMP (Common Modular Platform) small car architecture which, you may know, means it comes with a choice of internal combustion power or as a pure Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), as tested here. Plug-in hybridisation is saved for bigger Peugeots and Citroens and DSs now, Vauxhalls later and who knows what beyond that, once parent company PSA Group merges with Fiat Chrysler as is planned next year.
Anyway the idea is that that, instead of Peugeot making a standalone electric vehicle, you choose a car from the regular Peugeot range and then choose your powertrain - ‘thermal’ or, increasingly, electric - to suit you, which strikes me as a pragmatic long-term approach. We’ve only tested the combusted and electric versions separately because they’re still widely searched for separately online - I guess electrification’s work will be done when searches are powertrain agnostic and the EV will have truly entered the everyday motoring lexicon.
si73
This really is a copy and
How it will compare with Hyundai and kias higher range EVs at a similar price point will be interesting, whether people decide they need the extra range or not.
I like the idea of ev being an option on a car as opposed to a stand alone car.
scrap
I guess the issue is that a
I guess the issue is that a platform designed to accept both ICE and BEV powertrains is inherently compromised, missing out on the packaging benefits of an electric vehicle.
For PSA this flexibility makes sense. For customers, the compelling dedicated and affordable EV awaits.
