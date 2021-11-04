Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

This is the (deep breath) Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 1.2 PureTech 155 EAT8 S&S, which is quite a mouthful.

Apart from having a name that could stretch the entire width of the bootlid, it’s also the flagship version of the French firm’s most compact of compact crossovers, combining the most powerful engine available with the most lavish array of equipment. It’s also the quickest 2008 you can buy, which in combination with its GT moniker might lead you to believe it’s one that’s most accurately aimed at keen drivers - although, spoiler alert, it’s not.

However, before we get there, a quick rundown on what we have. The biggest change here is under the bonnet, where you’ll find a 152bhp version of the familiar turbocharged 1.2-litre triple found in less muscular form in other 2008 models. It’s available in this range-topping GT Premium version only and is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission called EAT8. Performance figures are promising: a brisk 8.2sec for the 0-62mph dash and 129mph all out. No 2008 is faster.

Still, there’s no overt posturing from this Peugeot when it comes to telegraphing its increased performance potential. Instead, it features the same subtle visual cues that mark out all GT Premium models (there’s also a 128bhp petrol and an all-electric version), which essentially run to larger, 18in alloys and, erm, well, that’s it. Like the lesser GT, there’s extensive use of dark chrome or gloss black, plus a contrasting black roof colour. All very premium, but then it does say that on the tin.

Inside, there’s some Alcantara inserts and lime green stitching for the seats, plus extra kit (adaptive cruise control and keyless entry) on top of the already generous GT specification. Weirdly, though, heated seats are a £200 option on this car, but standard on the less pricey GT. And speaking of price, this top-of-the-range model weighs in at a not insubstantial £30,265. So is it worth it?