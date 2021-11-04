Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

From £18,2456
Top-end ICE version of compact SUV excels on styling, but isn't as dynamic as class-leading rivals
James Disdale
by James Disdale
4 November 2021

What is it?

This is the (deep breath) Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 1.2 PureTech 155 EAT8 S&S, which is quite a mouthful.

Apart from having a name that could stretch the entire width of the bootlid, it’s also the flagship version of the French firm’s most compact of compact crossovers, combining the most powerful engine available with the most lavish array of equipment. It’s also the quickest 2008 you can buy, which in combination with its GT moniker might lead you to believe it’s one that’s most accurately aimed at keen drivers - although, spoiler alert, it’s not. 

However, before we get there, a quick rundown on what we have. The biggest change here is under the bonnet, where you’ll find a 152bhp version of the familiar turbocharged 1.2-litre triple found in less muscular form in other 2008 models. It’s available in this range-topping GT Premium version only and is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission called EAT8. Performance figures are promising: a brisk 8.2sec for the 0-62mph dash and 129mph all out. No 2008 is faster.

Related reviews

Still, there’s no overt posturing from this Peugeot when it comes to telegraphing its increased performance potential. Instead, it features the same subtle visual cues that mark out all GT Premium models (there’s also a 128bhp petrol and an all-electric version), which essentially run to larger, 18in alloys and, erm, well, that’s it. Like the lesser GT, there’s extensive use of dark chrome or gloss black, plus a contrasting black roof colour. All very premium, but then it does say that on the tin.

Inside, there’s some Alcantara inserts and lime green stitching for the seats, plus extra kit (adaptive cruise control and keyless entry) on top of the already generous GT specification. Weirdly, though, heated seats are a £200 option on this car, but standard on the less pricey GT. And speaking of price, this top-of-the-range model weighs in at a not insubstantial £30,265. So is it worth it?

What's it like?

If you’re expecting a sharp-steering, go-faster small SUV in the vein of the Ford Puma ST or Hyundai Kona N, then think again. Not only does the 2008 not have the firepower of these equally high-riding rivals, but its chassis is also virtually identical to those of lower-order models. That means it’s a relaxing and refined partner, but not one that’ll ever raise your pulse much above its resting rate. Despite its GT billing, this is no high-riding hot shoe.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

For starters, the turbocharged engine is better suited to slogging than soaring and does its best work in the mid-range, where there’s a decent 177lb ft at just 1750rpm (although the 128bhp version delivers just 7lb ft less at the same point) that allows for fairly effortless cross-country progress. It’ll happily and thrummily rev higher, but it does so slightly lazily and with little real reward in terms of extra energy. 

In fairness, the biggest fly in the ointment for the powertrain is the standard eight-speed automatic, which lacks both the snappy responses of a dual-clutcher and the slushy smoothness of a traditional torque-converter transmission, particularly when moving away after the start-stop has killed the engine. Once rolling, the shifts are unobtrusive enough, if a little slow, even in Sport, which prompts up- and downchanges later in the rev range but with no increase in their speed.

In all other respects, it feels just the same as any other 2008, which means it’s better suited to cruising than carving up corkscrewing secondary roads, and for most people most of the time, that’s just fine. The steering is lifeless, but there’s decent weight and it’s accurate, plus the Peugeot pivots around you nicely mid-corner and clings on as hard as most drivers will need it, too.

Carry too much speed into a bend and the nose will begin to wash wide before being scrappily pulled back into line by the ESP, although the 2008 always remains neat and predictable. It’s not what you’d call fun, but equally it’s precise enough that there’s satisfaction to be had from stringing together a series of corners.

It does feel softer than keener-steering rivals such as the Puma, though, rolling a little more through bends, as well as pitching and diving during acceleration and braking. However, there’s decent control from the dampers so it never becomes discombobulated, unlike the ride.

On well-surfaced but undulating roads, the 2008 displays that plush, languid quality that used to be a French car calling card, and when combined with decent mechanical and aerodynamic refinement, it makes the Peugeot a fine long-haul motorway machine. But throw in a few sharp ridges and potholes and the 2008 takes on a strangely stiff-legged gait and it jolts and crashes over the imperfections, a trait that’s exacerbated by those larger alloys.

Advertisement
Back to top

Anything else? Well, as with other 2008 models, the interior looks and feels great, with decent-quality materials and slick design. The large, 10.0in touchscreen is much improved, with faster responses and a crisper resolution, while details such as the metal-finished minor switchgear and LED ambient lighting strips lift the interior atmosphere. 

Then there’s the distinctive ‘floating’ 3D instruments, which look great, supposing you can see them, of course. As ever, the i-Cockpit layout can be frustrating because the top of the steering wheel rim obscures the instruments for many drivers, which means you have to lower the small flat-topped and -bottomed steering into your lap or constantly crane your neck to check on your speed.

The interior is about as spacious and practical as you’d need, with just enough space for four adults, a decent boot and an array of handy cubbies to house the usual array of odds and ends. Yet as with many French machines, the fuse box isn't relocated during the conversion to right-hand drive and that affects the size of the glovebox, which remains as vestigial as a Dodo’s wings, despite a lid that suggests it's three times as big as it is. The handbook, for example, has to live in the passenger’s door pocket.

Should I buy one?

Don’t get the impression that the 2008 is a bad car, because it isn’t. It’s still one of the best lookers in this incredibly crowded corner of the market and the classy interior blends distinctive design with decent practicality (frustrating glovebox aside). If you enjoy driving, a Ford Puma (ST or otherwise) should still be at the top of your list, but in isolation, the 2008 steers well enough, with secure handling and, for the most part, a cushioned ride. It’s also refined and cost effective to run and comes with all the standard kit you’re ever likely to need. In short, it’s one of the better options in this sector.

Advertisement
Back to top

However, it doesn’t make much sense in this guise, especially when you consider the eye-watering price. In real world terms, the less powerful, 128bhp version is barely any slower, plus it’s available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while Allure Premium trim gives you most of the same looks and equipment for around £6000 less. And if you are determined to have the glitziest small SUV going, it’s worth bearing in mind that the equally breathlessly titled and extravagantly equipped Puma ST-Line Vignale 155 with a seven-speed dual-clutcher can be yours for £28,525.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
xxxx 4 November 2021

Now they're even putting Premium in model name. Over 30k for a 1.2 3 pot and there's still only a tack'd on tablet

Andrew1 4 November 2021
Typical biased review.
"If you’re expecting a sharp-steering, go-faster small SUV" - I am not
"but its chassis is also virtually identical to those of lower-order models." - right, why do you compare it with models in the 3008 range, then?
artill 4 November 2021

Seems a perfectly reasonable review to me. Its fair to point out that the GT badge is misleading, and that Peugeot have tried to make this a car for the sort of people who buy small tall cars. Does anyone who buys this sort of thing actually want a sporty car?

But ths car does typify Peugeot at the moment. Compulsory auto! why? Compulsory ugly kid glass. Why? But if you like that sort of thing its probably fine. It has a decent quality interior, and they seem build cars well enough to better the Germans in most reliabilty studies these days. Just a shame it doesnt really shine in any area

 

Latest Drives

15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

View all latest drives