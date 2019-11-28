Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech 130 GT Line 2019 review

From £13,6998
The Peugeot 2008 compact crossover has most of its rivals licked, but the class is still waiting for a true game changer

Our Verdict

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

Can the Peugeot 2008 crossover make more of a mark than the estate it replaces?

Matt Prior
28 November 2019
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech 130 GT Line 2019

What is it?

Another week, another feature with that opens with the line ‘another week, another compact crossover’. A further opportunity will come in January. But this week it’s the Peugeot 2008, the taller small Peugeot that is not quite as small as the last one. At 4.3m long it’s 15cm longer than the 2008 it replaces, so is now longer than a Volkswagen Golf.

It sits on Peugeot’s CMP (Common Modular Platform) small car architecture which, you may know, means it comes with a choice of internal combustion power or as a pure Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). Plug-in hybridisation is saved for bigger Peugeots and Citroens and DSs now, Vauxhalls later and who knows what beyond that, once parent company PSA Group merges with Fiat Chrysler as is planned next year. 

Anyway the idea is that that, instead of Peugeot making a standalone electric vehicle, you choose a car from the regular Peugeot range and then choose a powertrain - ‘thermal’ or electric - to suit you, which strikes me as a pragmatic long-term approach. Like most big car companies, Peugeot needs a mix of low- or zero tailpipe emission vehicles to meet legislated CO2 targets. Its current order bank suggests it’ll meet them comfortably.

The new 2008 joins a raft of compact crossovers and, at this size and price, is pitched against rather a lot of family hatchbacks too. Other crossovers have not exactly set a high bar, but the best small family hatchbacks are really rather good.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

In the UK, most 2008s will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that comes in 99bhp (manual only), 129bhp (manual or automatic) and 153bhp (auto only) flavours. The 134bhp electric version will make up a double-digit percentage of sales, considerably more than the 99bhp manual-only diesel, which thanks to Volkswagen’s diesel cheating will likely make up just one 2008 in every 20. You can try to make a good case for a clean modern diesel, Peugeot CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato tells us, but “nobody’s listening”.

Prices for combusted 2008s start at around £20,000 and rise to £31,000, with electric variants £28,000 to £34,000 after government grant, though lower servicing and refuelling costs on the BEV are meant to keep overall ownership costs equivalent to a 129bhp petrol.

What's it like?

The 129bhp model we tried was in GT Line trim, three-quarters of the way up the 2008 ladder and quite classy inside, with some faux-leather and funky contrast stitching, with silvered plastics used sparingly enough that you can almost be convinced they’re actual chrome. 

Adults will be able to get seated behind adults easily - you’d hope so too, in a car 4.3m long - and behind that there’s a 360-litre boot that Peugeot says is a very strong loadspace for the class. Depending on which class you pop it in, I suppose.

At this trim grade, the 2008 gets a large central touch screen that’s nice to look at but sometimes fiddly to use - the temperature control, at least, ought to be separated from it. And there’s a new, fancier 3D take on Peugeot’s i-cockpit, which as usual features a small steering wheel that’ll probably obscure part of the instrument pack, unless you set it very low and giving yourself a karty driving position. The instrument pack now has several distinct layers, with a speedo, for example, reflected onto a screen from beneath - a bit like a head-up display, just where in the usual instrument position. The idea is that, thanks to a projector and mirrors various, the instruments are actually further away from your eyes than regular dials, reducing the time you need to refocus from the road. Can’t say I noticed that, but it is a particularly attractive, customisable display.

The mechanical layout is straightforward. CMP is a steel monocoque with MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear. Combustion engines sit in the front and drive the front wheels (ditto the electric motor on the BEV, tested separately, here), and despite being a crossover, there’s no 4wd option. Such is the way of small crossovers/SUVs that you don’t even ask about four-wheel drive these days.

We spent most time in the 129bhp petrol manual (103g/km, 27% benefit-in-kind tax and £27,650), but also a little in the higher-powered 153bhp auto (113g/km and full ‘GT’ trim only, at £31,575). In either output, the 1.2-litre engine is a quiet thing, only making a muted thrum when you work it hard. Some display options don’t include a rev-counter but you hardly miss it, even with a manual, because the power is broadly spread. Both transmissions are easygoing, the manual much more so than Peugeots usually are. Maybe that’s a result of pulling Vauxhall/Opel, who traditionally have had a better shift action, into the PSA group; they have become the group’s manual shift expert advisors. Now there’s only a little notch as the lever moves into each gear, and an easy action as it slots home. The eight-speed auto, meanwhile, is smooth and fuss-free.

The rest of the driving experience is mostly as easy. The steering’s light, but adding cornering force or speed adds weight convincingly naturally - things don’t suddenly get unreasonably heavier. And the ride quality, on 17in wheels (215/60 R17 Michelin Primacy tyres) is pliant enough. Inevitably, given the 2008 is taller than regular hatchbacks, there’s a ride quality/body control trade-off, but Peugeot has pitched the 2008 pretty well. On 17in wheels, at least. On 18in rims (despite still relatively generous 215/55 R18 tyres) and with the auto gearbox, it’s more brittle. Either way there’s roll and pitch, inevitably given some slack in the rolling comfort, but that’s preferable to tying it down and making it rock hard. If you want dynamism a 2008 isn’t for you, but if you cared that much, you probably wouldn’t be looking at a compact SUV anyway.

Should I buy one?

To my eyes, the combusted 2008 is probably at its best in 129bhp form and in, maybe, Allure trim (one from bottom, £23,550). That brings the cool 3D cockpit and while there’s a smaller touchscreen there’s phone mirroring, without the price looking too gulpsome (although, sure, I know it’s the monthly price that matters to most buyers). 

I still prefer conventional hatchbacks because, with a lower centre of gravity, they tend to be nicer to drive and more efficient, but the 2008 does leap above the abilities of most of the compact SUV competition. A true bar raiser, though? Still waiting for that one.

Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech 130 GT Line specification

Where France Price £26,100 On sale January Engine 3cyl in line, 1199cc, turbo petrol Power 129bhp at 5500rpm Torque 170lb ft at 1750rpm Gearbox 6-spd manualKerb weight 1192kg Top speed 123mph 0-62mph 9.1sec Fuel economy 43.7-50.6mpg (WLTP combined) CO2 102-109g/km Rivals Nissan Juke, Volkswagen Golf

Join the debate

Comments
1

si73

28 November 2019
Why at the top of the page does it say from £13699, then in the text it states combusted 2008s start at around £20000?
It's a handsome looking thing both inside and out but I'd still prefer a standard height hatch or estate. But I'm in the minority.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week