Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech 130 GT Line 2019 review

Another week, another feature with that opens with the line ‘another week, another compact crossover’. A further opportunity will come in January. But this week it’s the Peugeot 2008, the taller small Peugeot that is not quite as small as the last one. At 4.3m long it’s 15cm longer than the 2008 it replaces, so is now longer than a Volkswagen Golf.

It sits on Peugeot’s CMP (Common Modular Platform) small car architecture which, you may know, means it comes with a choice of internal combustion power or as a pure Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). Plug-in hybridisation is saved for bigger Peugeots and Citroens and DSs now, Vauxhalls later and who knows what beyond that, once parent company PSA Group merges with Fiat Chrysler as is planned next year.

Anyway the idea is that that, instead of Peugeot making a standalone electric vehicle, you choose a car from the regular Peugeot range and then choose a powertrain - ‘thermal’ or electric - to suit you, which strikes me as a pragmatic long-term approach. Like most big car companies, Peugeot needs a mix of low- or zero tailpipe emission vehicles to meet legislated CO2 targets. Its current order bank suggests it’ll meet them comfortably.

The new 2008 joins a raft of compact crossovers and, at this size and price, is pitched against rather a lot of family hatchbacks too. Other crossovers have not exactly set a high bar, but the best small family hatchbacks are really rather good.