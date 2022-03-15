Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, the ET7 features the Dolby Atmos system, which incorporates speakers in the roof above each seat to give a greater depth and spatial definition to the musical experience through a total of 23 speakers.

Rear head room should be enough for anyone a shade over 6ft tall and leg room is good. A small digital panel on the back of the centre console controls climate and seat functions. The rear seats gain air cushions and the massage, heating and cooling functions of the front. With the panoramic roof, the space is incredibly airy.

The boot is large, but its side walls are a bit flimsy.

In Sport+ driving mode, the steering and suspension stiffen up and the acceleration is the fastest. On a track, it enables the ET7 to remain composed, despite its size, thanks to the air suspension and continuous damping control.

There are also Sport, Comfort and Eco modes available, along with the ability to create a custom mode through mixing and matching settings. Other modes, such as Snow and Sand, will likely follow through over-the-air software updates.

Outside of Sport+ mode, the steering tends to be on the light side, and this, coupled with how easy it is to get the wheel disorientated (you have to make sure the logo is the right way up) means it can be problematic.

There's a bias for power from the front motor, with the more powerful rear motor mainly getting used for acceleration and times where all wheel traction is really needed. One option allows you to slow acceleration time right down to 12.9sec and make the car front-wheel-drive-only.

The strongest regenerative braking setting is labelled Standard. It’s far from aggressive, and Nio’s set-up brings the car down to a coast rather than a stop anyway, so one-pedal driving is off the cards.