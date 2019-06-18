Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 4Matic 2019 review

What is it?
The Mercedes-Benz G400d is a new addition to the G-Class line-up, slotting in above the existing G350d as a second diesel model.
Although not yet confirmed for the UK, officials from the German car maker say the luxuriously equipped off-roader has been approved for right-hand drive production and hint that sales are likely to get underway here by early 2020.
Power for the G400d comes from a more heavily tuned version of the G350d’s turbocharged 3.0-litre in line six-cylinder engine. Featuring a stepped bowl combustion process, a multi-channel exhaust gas recirculation system and variable valve lift control, it kicks out 326bhp and a generous 516lb ft of torque between 1200 and 3200rpm – 44bhp and 74lb ft more than its lesser sibling.
It’s linked to Mercedes' in-house-produced nine-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing and three differential locks as standard. Official performance claims point to a 0-62mph time of 6.4sec, a top speed electronically limited to 131mph and combined fuel consumption of 29.4mpg and CO2 emissions of 253g/km on the WLTP test.
The launch of the G400d coincides with the 40tt anniversary of the G-Class, which was originally introduced to the Mercedes range as the G-Wagen in 1979. To celebrate, it's being offered in limited-edition Stronger Than Time specification as standard. Included are exclusive paint colours and interior trims that help to set it apart from the G350d.
Add your comment