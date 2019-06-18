Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 4Matic 2019 review

Climbing up into the G400d, you’re reminded that this is not your average off-roader, but one that's built to excel both on and off the road. Inside, you’re greeted by a roomy interior with generous space both front and rear and a boot that's larger than most, at an impressive 667 litres.

In terms of opulence and luxury, it gives little away to more contemporary Mercedes models. The same can be said of its list of driver assistance systems, which is longer and more extensive than most rivals'.

Underway, the new G400d immediately feels more muscular than the G350d. Despite tipping the scales at 2397kg, it accelerates with great verve and resolute refinement.

The advanced diesel engine is nearly silent upon start-up and tremendously well isolated from the interior. So much so, in fact, that it’s barely audible over the excessive wind buffeting that develops around top of the G400d’s upright windscreen and sizeable door mirrors on the move.

There’s loads of torque at the lower end of the rev range. This leads to heady amounts of shove from tip-in and great mid-range flexibility; the six-cylinder engine happily pulls sixth gear at under 40mph and then accelerates with muscular properties all the way up to motorway speeds in a wonderful linear fashion.

There’s little need to extend the engine beyond around 3500rpm, because the low-end delivery is so linear and by then it has already delivered its most potent properties in any gear.

It’s best to leave the nine-speed gearbox in automatic mode, at which the torque converter-equipped unit shifts up at the earliest possible opportunity to ensure serene progress both around town and out on the open road. Manual mode provides an extra layer of interaction through the steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, but the G400d's best performance is achieved when it's left to its own devices.

Dynamically, the G400d benefits from all the changes that have transformed the latest G350d. A switch from recirculating ball to rack-and-pinion steering has greatly improved the driving appeal, giving it a far more precise and direct feel than earlier incarnations of the military grade off-roader. And while it retains a rather rudimentary ladder frame chassis, the adoption of a double wishbone (front) and newly configured multi-link (rear) suspension also provides it with greatly improved handling and ride comfort.

It’s not the sort of car that likes to be hustled quickly along winding back road, more one that rewards through a more measured approach at the wheel. Driven so, it ultimately proves capable and relaxed.