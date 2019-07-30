Mercedes-AMG CLA45 2019 review

So there are differences, but they’re pretty subtle. The driving environment feels the same – the CLA’s overall height is only 5mm lower than the A’s – so there’s the same overwhelming interior and no difference in the powertrain. My go in the CLA on a circuit was brief and they were sighting laps behind a pace car, so I can’t tell you what the extreme handling differences between the two are like.

But if you hop straight from an A45 and into a CLA45 on the very same stretch of twisting road, the differences can be spotted. The ride is a touch less deft and felt like it was a tiny bit more affected by camber and road surface changes and more inclined to hunt a tramline.

But we’re talking nths of degrees. The 0-62mph time falls by 0.1sec but economy improves (less drag, presumably), but it’s the same thing. On a circuit, have three laps at fast-ish pace in one, wait two hours and do the same again in the other, and I doubt you’ll tell them apart.

With a direct back-to-back comparison on the road I suspect the differences are as more to do with the increase in tyre and wheel width as the extra weight, which, given that it’s sited low and rearward, should actually be no great hindrance to cornering balance.

In fact, given that it’s a bit lower, probably a bit more rigid and has a bit more rear weight bias, the CLA ought in some ways to feel like the better platform than the hatch from which to create a performance car. It isn’t one, though. If anything, the A feels like the original, from which all of the other styles will be drawn.

I’d like to have tried the CLA on the A’s narrower wheels and tyres, and vice versa. But then you’d want the same stretch of road, empty, and to run through both with both tyre sets in all different modes until you found the optimum fast A. But it’d take quite a long time and, ultimately, I don’t think you’d smile more or less in one than in the other, and that’s what matters.