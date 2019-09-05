Mazda CX-30 2019 review

Nice to look at – albeit subjectively, I grant. It comes from what Mazda’s designers describe as the second chapter of the firm’s Kodo design language – which means in practice that, like the latest Mazda 3 hatchback with which it shares a platform, it eschews often fussy-looking ‘character lines’ in the body panels for a cleaner, simpler, more flowing sort of surfacing. The steepish windscreen and C-pillar work well on a crossover of limited height and body volume, and of sporty proportions. Meanwhile, Mazda’s ‘soul red’ paintwork would make anything look good.

You should take Mazda’s assertions about the car’s practicality with a good pinch of salt. There’s decent headroom for taller adults in both rows despite the car’s relatively low and rakish roofline, although the car doesn’t offer a particularly raised of convenient driving position, and its front seat cushions are a little bit narrow for perfect long-range comfort.

Second-row legroom isn’t great, meanwhile, and boot space is a competitive-only 430 litres. Our test car’s cargo area had a fairly pronounced loading lip to negotiate, but there’s a clever split-folding false floor for the car in the pipeline that should make loading heavy stuff easier.

This will be the second of Mazda’s European offerings to get its 178bhp SkyActiv-X petrol engine, and we tested it both with that under the bonnet and the more familiar 120bhp 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G petrol. They’re expected to split the car’s UK sales volume almost evenly, with the more powerful of the two being marginally the more popular.

And justifiably so since the innovative newbie is also the better all-round performer. Both petrols are pleasingly quiet and smooth, making the car as classy on the move as it seems at rest from behind the wheel thanks to its upmarket-feeling switchgear and generally plush cabin finish. Both proved capable of returning a real-world 45mpg, the former being thirstier when working hard but more efficient when running lean.