Mazda CX-30 2019 review

What is it?
The Mazda CX-30 is yet more evidence that the third age of the crossover hatchback is in full swing. If you’re a car-maker it’s probably already too late to jump on the first age’s Qashqai-sized bandwagon, given that every industry player and his dog already has; and it’s getting too late, even, to launch a cheaper and more compact, Renault Captur-sized second-age one. With any luck it'll all be over soon.
It’s the high-design, fashion-item crossovers that have become the growth area now: the likes of the Mini Countryman, Audi Q2, Citroen C3 Aircross, VW T-Roc and Toyota C-HR, which sacrifice a little bit of their added onboard practicality for extra visual appeal.
Mazda is the latest to enter the sub-segment. The company’s sales pitch for the CX-30 claims that it offers the cabin space of a CX-5 in a footprint much closer to that of a CX-3 – but really, exterior design appeal combined with a classy material finish inside the cabin is what the car is all about.
It arrives in the UK later this year, with a choice of two petrol engines – the more powerful of which is Mazda’s new part-time compression-ignition 2.0-litre ‘SkyActiv-X’ motor which we’ve tested previously in a prototype. Both petrols have 12v mild hybrid assistance, but there will be no diesel option – at least, not for us Brits.
