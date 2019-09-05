Mazda CX-30 2019 review

Not the most practical crossover hatchback, but it probably doesn’t need to be. Looks good, classy inside, and impressive to drive – with the right engine.

Our Verdict

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-30 2019 road test review - hero front

The 3-based Mazda CX-30 is the first SUV based on the Japanese brand’s latest hardware

What is it?

The Mazda CX-30 is yet more evidence that the third age of the crossover hatchback is in full swing. If you’re a car-maker it’s probably already too late to jump on the first age’s Qashqai-sized bandwagon, given that every industry player and his dog already has; and it’s getting too late, even, to launch a cheaper and more compact, Renault Captur-sized second-age one. With any luck it'll all be over soon.

It’s the high-design, fashion-item crossovers that have become the growth area now: the likes of the Mini Countryman, Audi Q2, Citroen C3 Aircross, VW T-Roc and Toyota C-HR, which sacrifice a little bit of their added onboard practicality for extra visual appeal.

Mazda is the latest to enter the sub-segment. The company’s sales pitch for the CX-30 claims that it offers the cabin space of a CX-5 in a footprint much closer to that of a CX-3 – but really, exterior design appeal combined with a classy material finish inside the cabin is what the car is all about.

It arrives in the UK later this year, with a choice of two petrol engines – the more powerful of which is Mazda’s new part-time compression-ignition 2.0-litre ‘SkyActiv-X’ motor which we’ve tested previously in a prototype. Both petrols have 12v mild hybrid assistance, but there will be no diesel option – at least, not for us Brits.

What's it like?

Nice to look at – albeit subjectively, I grant. It comes from what Mazda’s designers describe as the second chapter of the firm’s Kodo design language – which means in practice that, like the latest Mazda 3 hatchback with which it shares a platform, it eschews often fussy-looking ‘character lines’ in the body panels for a cleaner, simpler, more flowing sort of surfacing. The steepish windscreen and C-pillar work well on a crossover of limited height and body volume, and of sporty proportions. Meanwhile, Mazda’s ‘soul red’ paintwork would make anything look good.

You should take Mazda’s assertions about the car’s practicality with a good pinch of salt. There’s decent headroom for taller adults in both rows despite the car’s relatively low and rakish roofline, although the car doesn’t offer a particularly raised of convenient driving position, and its front seat cushions are a little bit narrow for perfect long-range comfort.

Second-row legroom isn’t great, meanwhile, and boot space is a competitive-only 430 litres. Our test car’s cargo area had a fairly pronounced loading lip to negotiate, but there’s a clever split-folding false floor for the car in the pipeline that should make loading heavy stuff easier.

This will be the second of Mazda’s European offerings to get its 178bhp SkyActiv-X petrol engine, and we tested it both with that under the bonnet and the more familiar 120bhp 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G petrol. They’re expected to split the car’s UK sales volume almost evenly, with the more powerful of the two being marginally the more popular.

And justifiably so since the innovative newbie is also the better all-round performer. Both petrols are pleasingly quiet and smooth, making the car as classy on the move as it seems at rest from behind the wheel thanks to its upmarket-feeling switchgear and generally plush cabin finish. Both proved capable of returning a real-world 45mpg, the former being thirstier when working hard but more efficient when running lean.

But while the conventional ‘SkyActiv-G’ petrol narrowly has the edge on cruising refinement, the ‘SkyActiv-X’ has a considerably greater spread of mid-range torque as well as more outright power. Neither engine particularly rewards being revved beyond 5000rpm; but while the lesser, cheaper one feels sluggish through the lower reaches of the rev band, its counterpart gets on with its work much more willingly. It’s also only £1500 pricier on like-for-like models.

The shift quality of the six-speed manual gearboxes you get as standard with both engines is good – slick, tactile, precise and ready to be hurried when required – but if you’d prefer an auto Mazda will offer one with either engine. Only the more powerful petrol can be had with four-wheel drive.

The CX-30’s taut, assured handling is a typical Mazda strength thanks to well-weighted and intuitively paced steering, good body control, smart yet linear cornering manners and fairly strong grip levels. Ride is medium-firm but well-isolated and comfortable for the most part, with only an occasional, slightly abrupt thump in evidence over sharp edges taken an low speeds.

Overall the car’s certainly more enjoyable to drive than most jacked-up hatchbacks then. I wouldn’t endorse splashing out on Mazda’s torque-vectoring four-wheel drive system as a means to enriching the CX-30’s on-road handling, though, which is supposed to use the car’s brakes and driveline to gently manipulate the car’s weight transfer, associate tyre loading and torque distribution to tweak its attitude and help it through a corner. To this tester, the setup seemed to contribute very little compared with a like-for-like front-drive car.

Should I buy one?

The best advice would probably be to wait until you lay eyes on one; but if you like what you see – and if you don’t need the biggest jacked-up hatchback in the world yet still want a crossover – you’ll find there’s a lot else to like.

It may not be the most versatile car of its kind, but with those dynamic qualities to distinguish it, plus a classy interior and a handsome look, the CX-30 has and does more than enough to hold your attention. It hasn’t got a desirable premium badge on the bonnet to add to its allure like an Audi Q2 or Mini Countryman, but that hasn’t stopped Toyota’s C-HR making an impression on the UK market; and the CX-30’s every bit as good to drive as that Japanese rival – if not better still.

Mazda CX-30 SkyActiv-G M Hybrid specification

Where Barcelona, Spain Price from £22,895 On sale now Engine 4cyls inline, 1998cc, petrol Power 120bhp at 6000rpm Torque 157lb ft at 4000rpm Gearbox 6-spd manual Kerb weight 1334kg Top speed 116mph 0-62mph 10.6sec Fuel economy 45.6mpg (WLTP Combined) CO2 WLTP figures unavailable Rivals VW T-Roc, Toyota C-HR

