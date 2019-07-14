Mazda CX-30 2.0 Skyactiv-G 2019 review

With the petrol and diesel offering around 120bhp, performance is adequate two-up but nothing more. The latter certainly feels easier going thanks to its far greater torque below 2000rpm, but it’s the petrol that would be our pick. Not only is it much more refined, but there’s something rather appealing about a naturally aspirated engine in today’s downsized, turbocharged world.

Yes, you need to have the engine spinning well beyond 3000rpm for it to move with any great urgency, but that just means you have to interact with the deliciously tactile manual gearchange even more. An auto is available, but it feels distinctly old school.

Keen drivers won’t just appreciate the manual ‘box, either. The steering might not feel particularly quick off-centre, but it’s precise with an oily weight that builds progressively as you load up the chassis. Factor in perfectly weighted and ideally placed pedals, and you’ve an SUV that’s satisfying to drive even in stop start traffic.

It feels agile, too. On the smooth twists and turns just outside of Frankfurt, the CX-30 proved keen to scythe through S bends with minimal body lean and strong grip. The prospect of a more powerful 178bhp Skyactiv-X engine under the bonnet is a tantalising one for sure.

Mazda’s interiors have been deeply impressive of late and the CX-30 is no exception. All models get lashings of leatherette on the dashboard, plenty of squishy plastics and controls that have a pleasing precision to them. Forget the Seat Ateca and Nissan Qashqai, this is quality to worry a BMW X2.

Infotainment is taken care of by the 3’s 8.8in screen mounted high up on the dashboard. This is controlled by a rotary dial between the seats, something that makes it easy to navigate even on the move. The graphics are sharp while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

There’s certainly space to stretch out in the front of the CX-30 and it’s easy to find a driving position that suits thanks to plenty of adjustment for the seat and wheel. Just remember that, while you do sit higher than in a hatchback, Ateca and Qashqai drivers will look you down on you. Rear space is less impressive as head and especially leg room are tight for a six-footer sitting behind a similarly lofty driver. Boot space also trails the class best and there are no clever features to boost practicality.