Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive

How the hell do you deny something as exquisitely barbaric as Lamborghini’s V10?

Unless you suffer from acute musical anhedonia, it’s not possible. The sound this naturally aspirated 5.2-litre motor makes is too rich, resonant, gut-wringing.

After a while in its company and numerous forays to 8500rpm under your belt (sometimes you ambush the redline, flaring up to it; but sometimes you linger for the final stretch, revelling in the aural chaos), you start to wonder how many get-out-of-jail-free cards this unit has handed out over the years.

Not every Huracán, or the Gallardo before it, has been a dynamic delight. In the old days the cars were flat-footed, and even the current Huracán Evo AWD feels synthetic in direction changes. Yet each and every one of them has had that undeniable mid-mounted charm dispenser to fall back on.

What makes the Huracán Tecnica interesting is that, of all the V10 ‘baby Lambos’ launched since the Gallardo made its debut in 2003, this is the one that should be least reliant on its phenomenal engine to win hearts, minds and wallets. And therefore also the least afraid of rivals at Maranello and Weissach.

A £204k run-out special before the Huracán’s V8-hybrid replacement arrives later this year, the Tecnica is a stepping stone between the fine, fluid, road-leaning Huracán Evo RWD and the Huracán STO, which is the nightmarish track-day flyweight of the range and a truly awesome supercar in just the right circumstances. An STO’s precision with the Evo RWD’s malleability ought to be a winning combination. And when we drove a Tecnica on track at Ricardo Tormo in Valencia last year, and on the surrounding glass-smooth roads, it was just that.

Here in the UK, the environment is more challenging. However, the Tecnica still manages to nail some considerable highs. At 1379kg, its dry weight is just 10kg less than that of the Evo RWD but rear steering and tighter body control mean it changes direction in notably crisper fashion, if not with quite the unrestrained hunger of the 1339kg STO. It has accuracy in abundance but isn’t remotely matter-of-fact about it.