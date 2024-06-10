Land Rover Defender 130 2024 long-term test

Why we ran it: To see if an extra-long, diesel 4x4 can still justify its place in daily motoring life in 2024

Life with a Land Rover Defender 130: Final Report

Did this extra-long, extra-plush 130 convince our classic 90 owner?

The Defender 130 has departed Autocar Towers and returned to JLR. It was the second new-generation Defender we’d run, following a 90, but the first one I’d looked after since a classic Defender in 2016, around the time that production of that line ended.

At the time, Defender owners waved to one another as they passed each other (owning an old 90, I can confirm that many still do), and I’d wondered if the same would be true of this replacement model.

I don’t think it’s a huge surprise to learn that they don’t. The new Defender is a different kind of car, selling in much higher numbers than the original did at a time when one farmer seeing another prompted them to give another a cheery wave and begin a trend that lasted decades.

This car isn’t like that – and I mean that as absolutely no criticism whatsoever. The new Defender is a terrific car. And I can’t actually recall anyone seriously complaining that you can’t hose out its interior.

If you did want to hose the inside of a new Defender, this Outbound trim level is the one you would pick, because it comes with deep-sided rubber mats, making it eminently suitable for dirtying and washing, even though our one was made more upmarket than standard.