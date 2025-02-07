7000 miles in a Vauxhall Corsa: why pure-petrol's the one to pick

As you may have read in Matt Prior's feature about his road trip to some of the UK's lesser known car museums, there's a general consensus at Autocar that the Vauxhall Corsa is something of an underrated car.

There's a pretty high likelihood that you drive past at least one every day, it being as common as a give-way sign or a postbox, but most of the time you will just look straight through it.

This supermini was the third-most-popular car in the UK last year, falling behind only a pair of crossovers - the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Puma - with more than 40,000 examples sold. It has been doing less well this year, though - not having been seen in the UK's top 10 sellers list since March, which is a bit of a shame.

I reckon this fifth-generation Corsa, launched in 2019, is a pretty sharp-looking machine, especially now that it has the Vizor front end that Vauxhall likes to make a fuss about.

That was introduced in last year’s facelift, and six months after that, 48V mild-hybrid versions were introduced, joining two pure-petrol variants and an EV with 222 miles of range.

The mild hybrid pairs the ex-PSA Puretech 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol triple with a 28bhp electric motor and a small lithium ion battery hidden away under the front passenger seat.

It combines to produce 99bhp or, in my car, 134bhp. The 0-62mph time is 8.6sec – more than quick enough to merge happily onto fast-moving roads, which is really all it needs – and the quoted top speed is a frankly silly 133mph.

Everything is fed through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which I predict will annoy me in the long run, as my initial impressions are that it’s jerky, it’s slow to shift and it struggles to choose a sensible gear to be in. In combination with strong levels of regenerative braking, this makes driving smoothly around town a real challenge at times.