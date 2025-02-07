7000 miles in a Vauxhall Corsa: why pure-petrol's the one to pick

As you may have read in Matt Prior's feature about his road trip to some of the UK's lesser known car museums, there's a general consensus at Autocar that the Vauxhall Corsa is something of an underrated car.
There's a pretty high likelihood that you drive past at least one every day, it being as common as a give-way sign or a postbox, but most of the time you will just look straight through it.
This supermini was the third-most-popular car in the UK last year, falling behind only a pair of crossovers - the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Puma - with more than 40,000 examples sold. It has been doing less well this year, though - not having been seen in the UK's top 10 sellers list since March, which is a bit of a shame.
I reckon this fifth-generation Corsa, launched in 2019, is a pretty sharp-looking machine, especially now that it has the Vizor front end that Vauxhall likes to make a fuss about.
That was introduced in last year’s facelift, and six months after that, 48V mild-hybrid versions were introduced, joining two pure-petrol variants and an EV with 222 miles of range.
The mild hybrid pairs the ex-PSA Puretech 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol triple with a 28bhp electric motor and a small lithium ion battery hidden away under the front passenger seat.
It combines to produce 99bhp or, in my car, 134bhp. The 0-62mph time is 8.6sec – more than quick enough to merge happily onto fast-moving roads, which is really all it needs – and the quoted top speed is a frankly silly 133mph.
Everything is fed through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which I predict will annoy me in the long run, as my initial impressions are that it’s jerky, it’s slow to shift and it struggles to choose a sensible gear to be in. In combination with strong levels of regenerative braking, this makes driving smoothly around town a real challenge at times.
Join the debate
Add your comment
29k for 1.2 supermini, even in the very highest spec with the biggest battery the new Renault 5E is cheaper, just. The Volvo EX30 is only 10% more. The Corsa might be selling well but it's not the high profit versions.