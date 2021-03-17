Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

Interestingly, despite this UX 300e being Lexus’s first pure electric car, the brochure for it still has a page dedicated to the manufacturer’s ‘self-charging’ hybrids. It seems that, despite Lexus finally joining the EV party, it can’t quite let go of what has been its main USP these past few years.

Still, better late than never. This is the fully electric UX (you can still buy a hybrid one), with prices starting from £40,900. Ours is the mid-level Premium Plus Pack, at £44,400. All versions get a 54.3kWh, floor-mounted battery and single, 201bhp motor powering the front wheels. The 0-62mph sprint takes 7.5sec and the top speed is limited to 100mph. Range? 196 miles. Our test car showed 162 miles in mild weather, or 182 miles once we killed the air-con.

Those figures aren’t amazing (the slightly pricier Polestar 2 manages 4.7sec and a theoretical 292 miles), but Lexus says it was a choice between cost and range. All of its hybrids are modular so it could have put more battery oomph in but chose this size as a compromise over a punchier price.