Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive

Quite a few manufacturers are going all-in on ever more far-fetched tech features to make their cars more appealing. After all, who doesn’t want integrated TikTok, a selfie camera and AI-operated windows in their car?

A fair few people, actually, reckons Lexus. So while the new Lexus RX has all the standard stuff, including a 14in touchscreen, a basic voice assistant and a phone app, the real draw should be the beautifully crafted and minimally distracting interior.

It’s an appealing idea, but first let's look at the new RX as a whole. It’s a rival for the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Range Rover Sport, although European buyers have never taken to Lexus’s alternative way of doing things in the way that Americans have. It didn’t help that the RX has never been available with diesel engines, which has always been the standard choice in this segment.

As the tide is turning against diesel, perhaps this is the RX’s time to shine. Whereas the previous model offered only a V6 hybrid towards the end of its run, this "95% new" generation comes with three different four-cylinder hybrid powertrains. We will cover the hybrid RX 350h and the "performance hybrid" RX 500h in future reviews, but our first taste of the new RX in the UK comes courtesy of the plug-in hybrid RX 450h+.

This PHEV version is projected to be the volume seller in the UK. That’s thanks in large part to being rated for 42 miles of electric-only range, which puts it in the coveted 8% company-car tax band.

The RX 450h+ effectively uses the same engine-motor combination of the RX 350h. An atmospheric 182bhp 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 180bhp electric motor up front drive through the usual e-CVT, while a smaller, 54bhp electric motor drives the rear axle directly. The main difference is the bigger, 18.1kWh battery under the cabin floor, which allows the motors to deliver more power for more of the time.

With just a few hours in the car, we couldn’t do a full range test, but we started the day with a full battery and 35 miles of indicated range, and when we road-tested the Toyota RAV4 PHEV, which has a very similar drivetrain, it matched its claimed range in the real world. That sort of EV range is down a little on rivals such as the BMW X5 xDrive45e, Range Rover Sport P440e and Volvo XC90 T8 but should still enable many people to commute without rousing the engine.