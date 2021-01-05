Land Rover Range Rover D300 Vogue 2021 UK review

This lower-end diesel engine gives up 49bhp to the D350 but less than 40lb ft of torque, and in terms of on-road performance it’s less than half-a-second slower and a couple of miles-to-the-gallon more efficient.

On the road, there’s plenty of accessible performance available; compared even to cars with the supercharged V8 models, this version of the car feels really effortless to drive because it so often has all the torque it needs to meet a roll-on performance demand without even needing a downshift. When you do feel the need to work the engine harder, it remains smooth and willing beyond 3500rpm; it isn’t exactly sweet to listen to, but it’s an awfully long way from objectionable.

Rolling refinement is very good indeed. So distant is the hum of the straight six at cruising revs, with wind noise being very well suppressed also, that road noise becomes the greatest source of complaint in the car – and it isn’t really one anyone would complain about. Our test car had optional 21in wheels and rode on Pirelli Scorpion Verde all-season tyres, and made just a whisper more road hum than the most refined limousines in the world. With the utmost luxury in mind, there would likely be something to be said for sticking with 20s and the car’s standard rubber.

The Range Rover remains a big car with a certain old-school gentility engineered into its dynamic character: the oversized steering wheel drives a slow-paced rack, and the soft ride simply wafts its way down the road. Nevertheless the car can be driven and placed surprisingly accurately because its controls are so smooth and linear, and so it’s a pleasure to glide serenely onward. There also seemed a telling advantage on fine ride control for the D300 compared with a bigger, heavier-engined petrol V8 we tested, the former being more level and less disturbed by bigger lumps and bumps on the road than the latter was.

Land Rover’s updates to the interior have kept it feeling surprisingly contemporary, despite being so close to replacement. The firm’s glossy touchscreen heater controls integrate very well into the surrounding dashboard design, which is bold and architectural in style. Our test car had a lot of satin chrome and ‘piano black’ trim, as is so fashionable in luxury cars, but deployed it attractively. Even in standard-wheelbase cars, meanwhile, there’s enough space in the back for even taller adult passengers to stretch and sprawl a bit, and the visibility of the world outside from all quarters remains genuinely special.