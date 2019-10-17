Land Rover Discovery Sport P200 2019 UK review

Familiar, but when you climb inside, different. The broad architecture of the dashboard is the same, but the instruments, the centre console and even the steering wheel are new, their redesign driven by the desire to incorporate touchscreen controls and digital or part-digital instrument packs. The centre console’s controls are less obvious to use than the previous system of physical buttons, but you soon get used to them.

What you’ll also get used to, and enjoy, is this Discovery Sport’s improved aura of refined sophistication, which ranges from general in-cabin noise suppression to its remarkable composure when pressed hard and fast into bends. Consider that this car weighs the best part of two tonnes, that it’s tall and its chassis is configured for truly serious off-roading, and that accomplishment is all the more remarkable. Its crisp turn-in, confident grip and well-calibrated body roll are complemented by immediate, precise and well-weighted steering. True, there’s not much feel to tell you that the grip limit is arriving, but no matter – this is a family wagon, not a track car.

It is, however, a masterful off-the-beaten track vehicle – the more advanced terrain response system, an altered and balance-enhancing weight distribution, and 600mm worth of wading depth all make apparently light work of terrain that would test the driver of an old-school Defender as much as they would the vehicle.

There is a price for all this capability, though, with the 2.0-litre working pretty hard to pull 1826kg’s worth of hardware enveloped within a bulky body. During an admittedly enthusiastic cross-country drive, the P200 returned only 20.8mpg over 120 miles at an average speed of 38mph, according to the trip computer. And that was one-up. The D180 is capable of going 50% further on a gallon, reminding us how well suited diesels are to heavy lifting.

The P200 doesn’t feel as brisk as its 9.0sec-to-62mph time suggests, either – overtaking hardly lightning fast. But the engine is smoothly subdued when revved, the nine-speed transmission shuffles its upper gears with aplomb if you don’t demand a multi-gear kickdown, and cruising is effortless. The transmission sometimes dithers when asked to drop several ratios at once, or when you reapply power after coasting at low speeds, but mostly you don’t notice it.