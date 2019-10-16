Land Rover Discovery Sport D180 AWD SE 2019 UK review

Never mind the industrial logic, the result is a much-improved Discovery Sport, particularly on the refinement front. Your isolation from the commotion of motion is pleasingly complete, if not to the point that you feel divorced from what's going on.

The Ingenium diesel engine is still identifiable as such when moving off, but on the move it’s as subdued as a dozing dog. There are occasions when the transmission can appear similarly dozy, but it’s more alert than it was in the D240 Discovery Sport recently tested. Suddenly demanding the car to get up and go sometimes prompts a momentary freeze before a gear is abruptly delivered, but when you’re properly on the move the gearbox oozes smoothly between its upper ratios.

Briskly tackling a twisting B-road will soon demonstrate the value of these tremor-free shifts; the Discovery consumes bends, dips and crests with a composure you wouldn’t necessarily expect of a seven-seater, at least when lightly loaded. It piles into bends without pause, without much roll and with a surety that almost earns it the Sport element of its name. This is not a car you can steer with the throttle, though, and feel through the steering wheel rim does little to signal an impending absence of grip, but you’ll be surprised at the enjoyment to be found in cracking on.

The ride is pretty good too, unless you hit sharp-edged potholes or big camber changes. All of this is combined with go-anywhere capabilities that are unlikely to be tapped by most owners. The new Premium Transverse Architecture brings with it electronic wheel-management technologies that will propel this Disco up and down plenty of steep, slippery slopes, as long as you learn that when the wheels spin, the solution is to accelerate harder. It’s utterly counter-intuitive, but mindless throttle-tramping is what enables the Disco’s all-terrain brain to select the best bundle of algorithms to help you out of your hole. And’s that’s on all-season tyres rather than specially-confected grippers of earth, sand and shale.

More relevant to most owners, whose Land Rover adventures occur more in the mind than off-road, are a new touchscreen interface, new digital or part-digital instruments and significantly more cabin storage space, while the sliding middle row is now split 40:20:40. The redesigned seats include an optional massage facility up front and there's that optional third seating row, which is unusual for this class.